 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia just passed an unimaginable milestone

By
Nvidia CEO Jensen in front of a background.
Nvidia

Nvidia is now the second most valuable company in the U.S., taking a back seat only to Microsoft by about $140 billion (a small amount given the scale we’re dealing with here). The company crossed the $3 trillion mark for the first time ever, overtaking Amazon, Alphabet (Google), and most telling, Apple.

At this same point last year, we reported on Nvidia passing the $1 trillion mark for the first time. A little over 12 months later, Nvidia has tripled in value, and it’s on track to overtake Microsoft as the most valuable company in the U.S.

Recommended Videos

The milestone comes hot the heels of a two-hour Computex presentation where Nvidia effectively took a victory lap. It didn’t make major announcements, instead reserving reveals for sunch things as Project G-Assist and its new small form factor guidelines for press releases. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang instead spent the time talking about generative AI, how Nvidia powers that generative AI, and why a room full of the most powerful executives in the tech industry should continue buying Nvidia’s products.

A diagram showing on Nvidia's Project G-Assist works.
Nvidia

Just two years ago, Nvidia wasn’t even remotely in the same conversation as companies like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. Its monumental rise was brought on by ChatGPT, which unleashed a frenzy throughout the tech industry less than two years ago. Nvidia’s hardware is at the heart of the GPT model, and it has become the gold standard for generative AI hardware in data centers around the world since then. Its main competitors, AMD ($268 billion market cap) and Intel ($131 billion market cap) have spent the last 18 months trying to respond.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

This rise is really due to AI, too. In May, when Nvidia released its financial results, it noted revenue of $22.6 billion for its data center business — a 427% increase from a year ago. For context, that’s close to 10 times more than its gaming business that sells PC graphics cards, and even that segment saw an 18% growth over the past year. A year ago, the data center business was only twice as large as gaming.

It’s a strange situation for gamers who have primarily known Nvidia for graphics cards, and a strange situation for the tech industry as a whole. We don’t often see massive keynote presentations like the one Nvidia showcased at Computex where there are effectively no announcements. Nvidia is one of the only companies that can stand in that position. The CUDA foundation it has invested in for decades is the bedrock of generative AI, effectively giving Nvidia its own space in the market that competitors like AMD and Intel have struggled to enter.

AMD's CEO delivering the Computex 2024 presentation.
AMD

Nvidia is so prominent in generative AI that the U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are launching investigations into Nvidia, Microsoft, and OpenAI, Politico reports. These three companies, two of which are now the most valuable companies in the U.S., are at the center of the generative AI conversation.

Although Nvidia is now the second most valuable company in the U.S., there’s still a war raging over generative AI. Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) on Monday, where we expect to see a host of new generative AI features for Apple products. Amazon has experimented with generative AI features over the past year as well.

The battlefield for the AI war isn’t on your phone or PC, though. It’s taking place in the data center. Companies like AMD and Intel are the ones gunning for Nvidia’s crown, trying to regain the ground they lost since the introduction of ChatGPT.

Editors' Recommendations

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
AMD Zen 5: Everything we know about AMD’s next-gen CPUs
The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G APU installed in a motherboard.

AMD Zen 5 is the next-generation Ryzen CPU architecture for Team Red. And after a major showing at Computex 2024, it's ready for a July launch. AMD promises major performance advantages for the new architecture that will give it a big leap in performance in gaming and productivity tasks, and the company also claims it will have major leads over Intel's top 14th-generation alternatives.

We'll need to wait for the release to know for sure how these chips perform, but here's what we know about Zen 5 so far.
Zen 5 release date and availability
AMD confirmed in January 2024 that it was on track to launch Zen 5 sometime in the "second half of the year," and backed that up at its Computex 2024 showing, where it promised the first four chips from the Ryzen 9000 generation will launch in July. That will be the Ryzen 9 9950X, the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X. Additional non-X and X3D variants are expected in the months that follow.

Read more
The Mac vs. PC war just took an unexpected turn
Justin Long sits with a MacBook and drinks tea.

He's still thought of as the "I'm a Mac" guy by many, but Justin Long has been working with everyone but Apple in recent years -- Huawei, Intel, and now Qualcomm. In a surprise 30-second video shown during Qualcomm's Computex keynote, Long was caught searching for a Snapdragon-powered PC to replace his MacBook.

In the original Apple TV commercials broadcast almost two decades ago, Long's "Mac guy" character teased John Hodgman's "PC guy" character about everything Macs could do better than PCs. The saga continued when Apple got Hodgman back to talk about the M1 chips in 2020, and Intel responded by hiring Long to mock Apple's Touch Bar in 2021.

Read more
How to watch Intel’s big Computex 2024 keynote tonight
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger delivers the Day 1 closing keynote at IAA Mobility

Intel is the next big name that will be talking up its upcoming products and technologies at Computex, with a big keynote address from CEO Pat Gelsinger scheduled for tonight. While we won't be talking about his jacket like with the Nvidia CEO's, we may well hear about the CPUs that are going up against AMD's Zen 5 later this year.

Alongside new chip announcements, AI will certainly be a major component of the announcement, as it has been with just about everyone else's so far.
How to watch Intel's Computex 2024 keynote
Intel will hold its keynote at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on June 3 (that's 11 a.m. local time on June 4 for anyone in attendance in Taiwan). If you want to watch it live, Intel has a livestream planned for its own website where you can register your interest and watch along at home.

Read more