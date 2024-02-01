 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Amazon app on your phone just got a cool AI feature

Nadeem Sarwar
By
Rufus AI chatbot in Amazon app.
Amazon

Last year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that every single business division at the company was experimenting with AI. Today, Amazon has announced its most ambitious AI product yet: a chatbot named Rufus to assist with your online shopping.

Imagine ChatGPT, but one that knows every single detail about all the products in Amazon’s vast catalog. Plus, it is also connected to the web, which means it can pull information from the internet to answer your questions. For example, if you plan to buy a microSD card, Rufus can tell you which speed class is the best for your photography needs.

Recommended Videos

Amazon says you can type all your questions in the search box, and Rufus will handle the rest. The generative AI chatbot is trained on “product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&As, and information from across the web.”

Related

In a nutshell, Amazon wants to decouple the hassle of looking up articles on the web before you make up your mind and then arrive on Amazon to put an item in your cart. Another benefit of Rufus is that instead of reading through a product page for a certain tiny detail, you can ask the question directly and get the appropriate responses.

An AI nudge to informed shopping

Amazon app’s Rufus AI.
Amazon

Amazon says Rufus is capable of answering generic queries such as “What to look for before buying a pair of running shoes” or simply telling it, “I need to deck up my workstation,” and it will automatically recommend the relevant products. In a nutshell, it’s a web-crawling recommendation machine that will also answer your questions, product-specific or otherwise.

“Customers can expand the chat dialog box to see answers to their questions, tap on suggested questions, and ask follow-up questions in the chat dialog box,” says the company’s official blog post.

For queries such as “Is this phone case reliable,” the AI bot will summarize an answer based on product reviews, Q&As, and information mentioned on the product page. At the end of the day, it’s all about making informed purchasing decisions with some help from an AI chatbot.

Rufus AI answering Amazon product questions.
Amazon

Rufus is currently limited to s small selection of Amazon mobile app users in the U.S. as part of a beta test. However, this is an early version of the product, and Amazon also warns that Rufus “won’t always get it exactly right.” In the coming weeks, the AI chatbot will be made available to a broader set of users in its home market.

Rufus seems to be one of the more thoughtful and practical implementations of generative AI I’ve seen recently, and far away from the hype machinery built around the tech with hidden caveats. Plus, it seems to be free, without any Prime mandates.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
One of our favorite Android phones just got its own iMessage app
Nothing Chats app on a. phone.

Nothing is trying to bridge the great blue/green bubble divide for Android users of iMessage. This is not a personal crusade to shatter walls and open windows, as much as Nothing CEO Carl Pei would want you to believe that. Instead, Nothing is piggybacking on tech created by New York-based startup Sunbird. 
Technically, the Sunbird app can be installed on any Android phone and it features a blue bubble for all iMessage text exchanges involving an Android phone. No more green bubble shame that could get you kicked out of groups for disrupting the harmony or even slim your dating chances. That’s how bad it is! 
Nothing is adopting the Sunbird tech and bundling it as its very own app under the name Nothing Chats. But here’s the fun part. The app only works on the Nothing Phone 2 and not the Nothing Phone 1. And this life-altering boon will only be bestowed upon users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., or the EU bloc.

The app is currently in the beta phase, which means some iMessage features will be broken or absent. Once the app is downloaded on your Nothing Phone 2, you can create a new account or sign up with your Apple ID to get going with blue bubble texts. 
Just in case you’re concerned, all messages will be end-to-end encrypted, and the app doesn’t collect any personal information, such as the users’ geographic location or the texts exchanged. Right now, Sunbird and Nothing have not detailed the iMessage features and those that are broken. 
We made iMessage for Android...
The Washington Post tried an early version of the Nothing Chats app and notes that the blue bubble system works just fine. Texts between an Android device and an iPhone are neatly arranged in a thread, and multimedia exchange is also allowed at full quality. 
However, message editing is apparently not available, and a double-tap gesture for responding with a quick emoji doesn’t work either. We don’t know when these features will be added. Nothing's Sunbird-based app will expand to other territories soon. 
Sunbird, however, offers a handful of other tricks aside from serving the iMessage blue bubble on Android. It also brings all your other messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Instagram, in one place. This isn’t an original formula, as Beeper offers the same convenience.

Read more
4 AI features I want in my next iPhone
Blue Titanium (left) and Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pros on a concrete bench.

Believe it or not, Apple didn’t always have Siri. Siri originally belonged to SRI International, which created Siri, Inc. in 2007. Then in April 2010, Apple acquired Siri, which became a key component of the iPhone 4S that launched in 2011.

Ever since then, Siri has continued to evolve at Apple, for better or for worse. While the point of Siri is to make your life easier with hands-free use of your iPhone or Apple Watch, it’s far from perfect. Siri often misunderstands you and results in hilarious requests, or is just incapable of doing what you need it to do, sometimes because of a poor connection.

Read more
Watch this demonstration of the intriguing Ai Pin
Humane's Ai Pin device.

Six months after it was first shown off, Humane has announced that its unique Ai Pin device is about to go on sale.

San Francisco-based Humane describes the Ai Pin as “the first wearable device and software platform built to harness the full power of artificial intelligence (AI).”
What is the Ai Pin?
At first glance, it looks a bit like an Apple Watch, but instead of wrapping around your wrist, it sits on your chest. Oh, and it doesn't have a screen as such, instead projecting a "laser ink display" onto the palm of your hand.

Read more