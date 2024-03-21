 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your iPhone just got a new iOS update, and you should download it right now

Christine Romero-Chan
By
iPhone 15 Pro display with iPhone 15 Pro Max in background.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Apple has just released a new security update, iOS 17.4.1. This comes a little over two weeks after iOS 17.4, which was a big update. iOS 17.4.1 doesn’t add any new features, but it’s still an important update you’ll want to download as soon as you can.

With iOS 17.4.1, Apple states that the update “provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.” Apple doesn’t mention any specifics of these bug fixes, but more details on what this security update addresses may be revealed at a later date.

Recommended Videos

It’s always important to keep your iPhone software up to date, as security patches like this can address vulnerabilities from previous software versions that can lead to security exploits. Even if Apple hasn’t said exactly what bugs iOS 17.4.1 fixes, it’s still a good idea to grab the update sooner rather than later.

Related

To get iOS 17.4.1, just go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The update can be applied over the air, so you don’t even need to connect your iPhone to your computer to download. For those who aren’t yet on iOS 17, Apple also released a security patch for iOS 16 users. This would be iOS 16.7.7, and it would also be available by going to Settings > General > Software Update on devices running iOS 16.

If you aren’t seeing these updates yet, it may take some time to roll out to your device. So, if it’s not showing up just yet, keep checking — it will become available shortly.

An iPhone 15 Pro showing the Podcasts Transcripts feature.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

iOS 17.4 was a big update that brought some major changes to iOS 17. It added Stolen Device Protection, new emojis, and transcripts in the Podcasts app. It also allows users in the European Union to access third-party app stores and change default web browsers

Now that Apple has released iOS 17.4.1, we should expect the first betas for iOS 17.5 to come soon. It’s expected to drop as early as two weeks from now. And while it’s still a ways off, there may be even bigger changes coming to iOS 18 this year, which should be revealed during WWDC 2024 later this summer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Do iPhone 14 cases fit the iPhone 15? Sort of, but not quite
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro showing the screens.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series have identical display sizes, but there are slight variations in their total dimensions due to design changes. This has led to a common question of whether the cases designed for iPhone 14 would fit the iPhone 15 models. While the answer probably won't surprise you, it will likely disappoint you.

Read more
8 iPhone browser apps you should use instead of Safari
iPhone browser apps

By default, the Safari web browser is available on every iPhone, including the iPhone 15 series. Nevertheless, several other web-browsing options can be found on the App Store, each with at least one unique feature that distinguishes it from the others. While some web browser apps like Google Chrome, DuckDuckGo, and Microsoft Edge might already be familiar to you, others such as Aloha and Arc Search may not be.

If you're looking for a Safari alternative, here are our favorite iPhone browser apps you should consider using instead.
Google Chrome

Read more
Is the iPhone 15 waterproof? Read this before getting it wet
Back of the yellow iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 is one of the top phones out right now, and it has pretty solid built quality and resistance to typical use. Like many modern phones, it's designed with a water resistance rating -- but that doesn't mean it can survive being full submerged in your pool. An Ingress Protection (IP) code will tell you about a phone's  water and particle resistance, making it easier to compare different models. So, what does this all mean for the iPhone 15 series?
Are the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus waterproof?

Like their predecessors, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have an IP rating of IP68. The digits in this rating indicate the device's resistance to solid particles and liquids. The first number represents the phone's solid particle resistance on a scale of zero to six. The second number rates its liquid resistance from zero to nine. These ratings show that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are highly resistant to solids and liquids.

Read more