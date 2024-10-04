The iPhone 16 has ruined all other smartphones for me

I have a problem with the iPhone 16. I’ve been using the phone since mid-September, and in the weeks since then, I have become increasingly aware of a growing issue that I can’t overlook.

What is it? I love using the iPhone 16 so much that I don’t want to use any other smartphone. Its performance, cameras, and battery life are all great, but they aren’t why I’m struggling with this. Instead, it all has to do with the iPhone 16’s design. It’s not the most technically impressive, but it does something else far better than any other phone I’ve used this year.

The iPhone 16 prioritizes what matters to me

I’ve begun to realize something recently: I’m growing increasingly tired of big and heavy smartphones. Big phones are getting bigger, higher-quality materials and larger batteries are making phones heavier, and I hate it. In a market that’s been laser-focused on these bigger, heavier, and bulkier phones, the iPhone 16 is a breath of fresh air.

The iPhone 16 weighs 170 grams. On its own, that number may not mean anything to you. But when you compare it to virtually any other major smartphone release from 2024, you realize how much lighter it is. For reference:

iPhone 16 Pro (199 grams)

Google Pixel 9 Pro (199 grams)

Google Pixel 9 (198 grams)

OnePlus 12 (220 grams)

Xiaomi 14T Pro (209 grams)

I’m writing this shortly after publishing my iPhone 16 Pro review, which arguably has better hardware. It has a titanium frame instead of aluminum, and its increased weight makes it feel more substantial. Many people will argue that the iPhone 16 Pro feels more “premium,” and they aren’t wrong. The iPhone 16 feels cheap by comparison, but I weirdly love it.

I’ve enjoyed picking up the iPhone 16 and not feeling like I’m picking up a brick. It feels like a feather in my hand, is comfortable to put in any pocket, and is so effortless to use. The 6.1-inch display also helps with this. I can reach all four corners of the iPhone 16’s screen with ease, and combined with its 170-gram body, maneuvering it one-handed is simpler than it is with any other phone I’ve used this year.

Would I get better cameras if I used the iPhone 16 Pro instead? Absolutely. Would I get longer battery life and faster charging if I chose the OnePlus 12? Definitely. But I’m OK sacrificing some of those things for a phone that’s so small and light, and the iPhone 16 fits the bill perfectly.

Fun, comfortable, and charming

The iPhone 16’s light body and compact screen are two of its biggest wins, but they aren’t the only aspects of the design I love. I also adore how incredible the iPhone 16 looks.

There’s been much discussion over the last couple of years about smartphones looking dull, and rightfully so. Numerous smartphone manufacturers have been guilty of creating bland and uninspired designs — Apple included. The iPhone 16, however, is one of the most visually exciting and pleasing iPhones I’ve seen in years.

The new camera design, while nothing groundbreaking, is small, simple, and a nice change of pace from the last few models. This year’s colors are also phenomenal. Pink and Teal are wonderful, and Ultramarine is — hands down — one of the best smartphone colors I’ve ever seen.

It’s such a pleasing mix of blue and purple with a profoundly saturated camera bump and a perfectly matching frame. It makes me feel happy whenever I look at it, which isn’t something I can say about the iPhone 16 Pro. It feels like Apple’s designers actually had fun creating the iPhone 16, which bleeds through into the final product.

Pair that with the size and weight, and the best way to describe the iPhone 16 is “charming.” My friend Will Sattelberg from Android Police says it reminds him of an iPod Touch, and I think that’s a great way to frame it. It may not be the most professional or robust hardware, but it’s not trying to be. The iPhone 16 is supposed to be fun, and that’s something this industry needs more of.

It’s hard to go back to anything else

As I write this article, I have an iPhone 16 Pro and a Pixel 9 Pro just inches away from me on my desk. In my office closet are some of the year’s best folding phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open. I’m privileged with this job to have access to the best smartphones on the market, but even so, it’s the iPhone 16 I keep coming back to.

After an incredibly busy year — professionally and personally — I’ve found a lot of joy in a phone like the iPhone 16. One that’s simple, comfortable, and enjoyable. It’s not trying to do everything. The iPhone 16 nails the basics while looking good and feeling amazing, and as it turns out, that’s a winning recipe for success.