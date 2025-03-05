 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

An iPhone 17e may be in the cards, but will we ever see an iPhone 18e?

By
The iPhone 16e display
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Apple iPhone 16e is still fresh on the shelves, but a tip from Fixed Focus Digital suggests the Apple iPhone 17e is all-but guaranteed. For reference, Fixed Focus Digital was the first to suggest the “16e” name when everyone else — ourselves included — guess it would be called the iPhone SE 4.

The continuation of the “1xe” naming system makes sense. With the apparent death of the “SE” lineup, the 16e and any future iterations are in a prime spot to take its place. Fixed Focus Digital shared the news on Weibo, saying “I see 17e there. The digital e-series is not a short-lived model.” The original post was not in English, so allow some room for potential translation errors.

Recommended Videos

That theory is further backed up by predictions from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). “It appears that “e” phones may be part of the program going forward. Following the core iPhone 17 model launches in September, we expect Apple to announce an iPhone 17e around this time next year. That would mimic Google’s introduction of “a” models in its Pixel line months after the annual Spring launch of their flagship and Pro models in recent years.”

Hand holding iPhone 16e.
Apple

Citing the similarities between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16e, CIRP suggests the increased price of the 16e is a non-starter because of what it brings to the table. The $599 price matches that of the iPhone 14, effectively removing it from the competition.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

CIRP goes on to state that the iPhone SE had only a “modest” market share that made it less profitable than expected, especially in comparison to the much more popular iPhone 5c, which last only one generation before becoming the iPhone SE.

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17e to continue to fill the market gap left behind by the iPhone SE, but whether it continues to iPhone 18e and beyond will depend on sales performance and customer adoption.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Apple may finally admit that 8GB isn’t enough RAM for an iPhone
Leaked render of iPhone 17 Pro Max front glass and rear camera bar module.

These days, 8GB of RAM is the baseline for Apple devices (the minimum amount required to run Apple Intelligence.) Several insiders have already suggested the iPhone 17 Pro could see a RAM boost up to 12GB, and now Jeff Pu of GFHK Tech Research has thrown his hat into the ring — and he agrees that it's likely.

For the past several generations, each new series of iPhone has seen an upgrade to its internals. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max both had 8GB of RAM compared to the 6GB in their non-Pro variants, while the full iPhone 16 lineup has 8GB. A jump to 12GB for the iPhone 17 Pro suggests it could have access to yet-to-be-announced Apple Intelligence features, but it also makes the phone more future-proof.

Read more
Early tests confirm Apple’s new chip significantly boosts iPhone 16e battery life
A press image of the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 16e will launch officially tomorrow, February 27. Today, the results from the first tests of Apple’s all-new C1 modem for this budget phone have been released, and the news is promising.

Chinese review site Geekerwan conducted various 5G tests on the iPhone 16e’s C1 modem, which is noteworthy because it is Apple’s first modem for the iPhone. The tests revealed that the iPhone 16e’s speeds and reliability matched those of the iPhone 16, which is equipped with a Qualcomm modem. Perhaps even more impressively, Geekerwan found that the C1 modem consumed much less power than its competitor.

Read more
Is the Apple iPhone 16e waterproof?
Hand holding iPhone 16e.

Apple's all-new iPhone 16e, its new $599 successor to the iPhone SE line, sports a series of changes, including an OLED panel and Face ID instead of the SE's Touch ID Home button. Its bezels are more prominent, and it comes in two different matte finishes: black and white. It's a svelte new phone that you'll likely gravitate to if you want something a bit lower-priced.

One major consideration you may want to keep in mind however, is its water resistance. With flagship iPhones featuring high levels of protection against water and dust, it makes sense to question whether the affordable iPhone 16e includes the same level of durability. With that in mind, is the iPhone 16e safe to take around water?
Is the iPhone 16e waterproof?

Read more