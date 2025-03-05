An iPhone 17e may be in the cards, but will we ever see an iPhone 18e?

The Apple iPhone 16e is still fresh on the shelves, but a tip from Fixed Focus Digital suggests the Apple iPhone 17e is all-but guaranteed. For reference, Fixed Focus Digital was the first to suggest the “16e” name when everyone else — ourselves included — guess it would be called the iPhone SE 4.

The continuation of the “1xe” naming system makes sense. With the apparent death of the “SE” lineup, the 16e and any future iterations are in a prime spot to take its place. Fixed Focus Digital shared the news on Weibo, saying “I see 17e there. The digital e-series is not a short-lived model.” The original post was not in English, so allow some room for potential translation errors.

That theory is further backed up by predictions from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). “It appears that “e” phones may be part of the program going forward. Following the core iPhone 17 model launches in September, we expect Apple to announce an iPhone 17e around this time next year. That would mimic Google’s introduction of “a” models in its Pixel line months after the annual Spring launch of their flagship and Pro models in recent years.”

Citing the similarities between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16e, CIRP suggests the increased price of the 16e is a non-starter because of what it brings to the table. The $599 price matches that of the iPhone 14, effectively removing it from the competition.

CIRP goes on to state that the iPhone SE had only a “modest” market share that made it less profitable than expected, especially in comparison to the much more popular iPhone 5c, which last only one generation before becoming the iPhone SE.

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17e to continue to fill the market gap left behind by the iPhone SE, but whether it continues to iPhone 18e and beyond will depend on sales performance and customer adoption.