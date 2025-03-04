iFixit offers only one good reason to buy the iPhone 16e

Customers who purchase the newly released iPhone 16e are likely to keep their devices for a longer time. For many users, particularly those who value reliability over the latest high-end features, this budget-friendly phone meets their needs. Because of this, we have all been eagerly awaiting iFixit’s repairability score to see how the new phone compares to the other models in the iPhone 16 lineup. The results of that test are out, and there are a few surprises.

First, the good news: the iPhone 16e, which replaces the iPhone SE 3, no longer features a physical home button. This change is significant from a repair perspective, as the traditional home buttons were problematic. They were prone to dust and water damage, and their built-in biometric authentication components made self-repairs challenging for users. With the removal of the home button, Apple has improved the overall design across its entire iPhone and iPad lineup.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 16e is the first model to include a USB-C Charging Port Repair Manual. This feature makes it easier for end-users to perform repairs if the connector needs to be replaced.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

iFixit has also praised the iPhone 16e for its battery life. The battery is larger than those found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and Apple claims it will last longer between charges than those models. Over time, this should mean the battery will have a longer lifespan.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e does not feature MagSafe, which means it charges less efficiently compared to the other models in the iPhone 16 series. As a result, wireless charging is slower on this device. On the positive side, this could lead to slower battery degradation. Additionally, iFixit suggests that the phone’s new C1 wireless chip might allow the iPhone 16e to have the longest-lasting battery of any iPhone to date.

So, where’s the bad news about the iPhone 16e in terms of repairably? iFixit gives this phone a respectable 7/10 repairability score, which is where all the other phones in the iPhone 16 series are.

Despite this, iFixit says, “Still, there’s not much worth writing home about here, especially with the increased price. All the more reason to skip the upgrade and, when you eventually replace your phone, buy refurbished.”

iFixit’s criticism of the iPhone 16e seems to stem from its pricing. The new model starts at $599, compared to the iPhone SE 3’s starting price of $429.

As I see it, however, the one big reason to purchase the iPhone 16e over others is the battery. All batteries are consumables and eventually need to be replaced. Many reasons suggest the battery here will last longer than other iPhones. This is a terrific point for anyone who likes to keep their phones for a long time.