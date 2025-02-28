The iPhone 16e is here now, but is it the iPhone you should buy?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Reasons to buy the iPhone 16e Reasons you might want to consider the iPhone 14 The bottom line

It’s decision time, folks. After much hype since it was announced, the iPhone 16e is now available in stores. The phone, which is now Apple’s budget phone, has a lot of great things going for it, assuming you fall into Apple’s demographic for the handset. And yet, if you plan on purchasing a new iPhone right now, there’s possibly a better phone you should buy instead, the iPhone 14.

After Apple announced the iPhone 16e, it became clear that it shares more similarities with the iPhone 14 than with the iPhone SE 3, which many initially believed the rumored “iPhone SE 4” would replace. The iPhone 16e may turn out to be a much better device overall. Consequently, it’s not surprising that the introduction of the iPhone 16e has led to the discontinuation of both the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone 14.

So why consider the iPhone 16e versus the iPhone 14 first released in 2022? Here are a few things to think about.

Reasons to buy the iPhone 16e

Let’s start with the newest bell of the iPhone ball, the iPhone 16e. The phone has several things going for it.

Price

Undoubtedly, the biggest reason to purchase the iPhone 16e is its price. You can get a brand new iPhone 16e series for $200 less than you could yesterday. Sure, $599 for the 128GB version is $170 more than the entry-level iPhone SE 3 when it was available. However, there’s no comparison between the one and the other. Therefore, rather than comparing the iPhone 16e and iPhone SE 3 on price, compare the iPHone 16e to the iPhone 16. It will make you feel much better about spending your hard-earned money.

Battery life

Battery life plays a crucial role in deciding which iPhone to purchase. While the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers an impressive 33 hours of battery life between charges and is available for $1,200, most people considering Apple’s newest budget phone are unlikely to spend that amount.

The iPhone 16e provides 26 hours of battery life between charges, four hours longer than the iPhone 16 and just one hour less than what Apple promises for the iPhone 16 Pro. Additionally, the iPhone 16e has six hours more battery life than the iPhone 14, making it an important option.

Apple Intelligence

Apple’s AI product is still in its early stages, and compared to other AI options like Google’s Gemini, it has a long way to go before it becomes an essential feature. However, it’s encouraging that Cupertino is introducing Apple Intelligence on its least expensive handset. This means the phone is less likely to feel outdated for a long time, which is a significant advantage if you plan to keep your phone for several years.

A18 chipset

It’s also important to note that the iPhone 16e has an A18 processor and 8GB RAM. This puts it in the same range as the rest of the iPhone 16 series. However, it does have one less GPU core, which could negatively affect gaming. However, that might not mean much to most iPhone 16e buyers.

Longer software support

The iPhone 16e and the iPhone 14 both support iOS 18. The iPhone 16e comes with this version pre-installed, while newer models of the iPhone 14 also come with it. However, since the iPhone 14 is two years older than the iPhone 16e, you can expect fewer iOS updates on the older device. Apple typically offers five to seven years of software updates on its iPhones so that this difference won’t mean much for a few years. However, if you plan on keeping your phone beyond that time, the iPhone 16e is a better choice.

Visual Intelligence

Lastly, it’s important to highlight that the iPhone 16e, powered by Apple Intelligence, features Visual Intelligence. This innovative capability leverages advanced machine learning to offer contextual information based on what the phone’s camera captures. It can identify plants, animals, and landmarks and extract and process text from images.

Furthermore, Visual Intelligence streamlines tasks like adding calendar events from posters or extracting contact information from business cards. The Action Button on the iPhone 16e easily accesses this functionality.

Visual Intelligence is a great feature that iPhone 16e owners will love using.

Reasons you might want to consider the iPhone 14

It’s not difficult to find why the 2022 iPhone 14 might be better than the 2025 iPhone 16e. The importance of these reasons will significantly influence your decision on which option to select.

Price

When the iPhone 14 debuted, it was priced at $799. A year later, when the iPhone 15 launched, the price dropped to $699. For another year, until this month, the iPhone 14 was priced at $599, now the price Apple is charging for the new iPhone 16e.

There are several reasons why the $599 iPhone 16e is a better choice than the $599 iPhone 14. However, since Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 14, its price will likely decrease further as supplies run low.

This price drop is already happening. For instance, an unlocked 128GB iPhone 14 is available for $529 at Best Buy and even less for a “renewed” version on Amazon. Expect those prices to drop even more in the coming days and weeks.

So, what I’m saying is if you can find an iPhone 14 considerably less expensive (think under $450) than an iPhone 16e, it might be a better choice to make.

Ultra-wide camera

The iPhone 16e does not feature an ultra-wide camera, which is present on the iPhone 14. Ultra-wide cameras offer several advantages that may be particularly appealing to first-time iPhone users, such as capturing landscapes and taking creative shots.

Additionally, because the iPhone 16e lacks an ultra-wide camera, Apple has chosen not to include two camera features found on the iPhone 14: cinematic mode and Action mode. These modes enhance video quality by adding a depth-of-field effect and stabilizing shaky footage.

MagSafe

The iPhone 16e does not include MagSafe wireless charging, a feature available on the iPhone 14. Apple believes this omission will not significantly affect most iPhone 16e buyers, and that perspective is hard to dispute. Nevertheless, thanks to the embedded magnets incompatible devices, MagSafe provides a convenient and efficient way to charge iPhones wirelessly. As a result, it offers faster and more reliable charging than traditional Qi wireless charging.

However, the iPhone 16e’s lack of MagSafe may be less of an issue, considering the newer model’s improved battery life.

Colors

Finally, there’s the issue of color choices. The iPhone 14 offers six color options, surpassing the two on the iPhone 16e. The latter is only available in black and white, which is disappointing. This reason alone might convince someone to choose the iPhone 14 over the iPhone 16e.

The bottom line

There are several reasons to consider buying the iPhone 16e over the iPhone 14 and vice versa. To simplify your decision, it’s best to avoid purchasing the older model if it costs the same as the newer one. However, if you come across the iPhone 14 at a significantly lower price, it’s worth thinking it over.

Where the iPhone 16e is best when it comes to battery life, chipset, and software (installed and supported), the iPhone 14 is a good choice for those looking for a better camera system and ability to use MagSafe. Being able to purchase an iPhone 14 in purple, red, blue, yellow, midnight, and starlight might also play a huge role in your choice. Are those reasons enough? That’s up to you.