iPhone SE 4: everything we know so far

While the spotlight always seems to be on Apple’s mainline iPhones, the iPhone SE is a great pick for those who are on a budget. If you want an iPhone that doesn’t break the bank, the SE is the way to go.

The original iPhone SE came out in 2016, and then Apple revamped it in 2020 and 2022 by giving it some more modern hardware. The iPhone SE tends to get updated every two or so years rather than annually like the traditional iPhone. This means that we should see a new iPhone SE 4 in 2025.

Here’s everything we know so far about the iPhone SE 4.

When the iPhone SE first came out in 2016, it seemed like a one-and-done deal. We did not see another iPhone SE until 2020, and then we got a third iteration in 2022.

Based on that, it would seem like 2024 is a good time for a refresh. However, rumors have been a mixed bag. There were previous reports that the iPhone SE 4, which was originally planned for 2024, was canceled entirely, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Later, Kuo followed up that claim by saying the project was revived, though it may not come to fruition until 2025.

Considering that 2024 is just about over, and Apple usually launches its SE model in the first half of the year, a 2025 release date seems most likely.

Despite featuring numerous upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 isn’t expected to cost more than $500 at most. The current iPhone SE starts at $429, so the next generation will likely fall around that same price but with a potential increase. Even if the iPhone SE 4’s price increases slightly, it will still be less than the mainline iPhone 16 or iPhone 17.

iPhone SE 4: design

The original iPhone SE in 2016 was modeled after the iPhone 5s, and the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 had the same design as the iPhone 8. However, a potential iPhone SE 4 seems ripe for a change in chassis design.

Rumors have indicated that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch display, similar to what Apple currently offers on the mainline iPhones. That makes the new iPhone SE 4 much larger than the current 4.7-inch display on the 2022 model.

Going with a 6.1-inch design will also eliminate the home button for Touch ID, bringing the iPhone SE in line with the other models with Face ID. It’s unlikely that we will see the Dynamic Island, however, as the notch will almost certainly return.

The iPhone SE 4 may also get an Action button, which originally debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro and replaces the silent/ring toggle. And to make it more like the mainline iPhones, it will also transition to USB-C rather than Lightning.

iPhone SE 4: display

All previous iPhone SE models used LCD technology for the display. However, with the iPhone SE 4, Apple could switch to OLED.

Apple has been using OLED panels for iPhones since the iPhone 12. Switching to OLED would make the iPhone SE 4 more akin to the flagship models but still at a lower price.

OLED displays have deeper, richer blacks and better contrast compared to LCD. If the switch is happening, it would be a big upgrade for the budget iPhone.

iPhone SE 4: specs

Traditionally, the iPhone SE has used a prior-generation chip to make it more budget-friendly, but rumors now suggest the iPhone SE 4 will run the same A18 chip in the iPhone 16. This will enable Apple Intelligence features, although probably on a more limited scale than the flagship models.

There have also been rumors that Apple has been working on an in-house 5G chip, which could appear in the iPhone SE 4. This would result from Apple acquiring Intel’s modem business in 2019, leading the company to build and use its modems in future devices rather than relying on Qualcomm.

If the iPhone SE 4 does support Apple Intelligence, it will have at least 8GB of RAM. Given what else we know about the handset, this looks like a major increase in power from previous SE models.

iPhone SE 4: cameras

All models of the iPhone SE thus far have only had a single-lens camera, and the iPhone SE 4 will likely follow that trend. After all, the base model iPhones have dual camera setups, while the Pro models have triple lenses. Keeping the SE at a single lens would prevent it from potentially cannibalizing the other models.

However, Apple will likely upgrade the single camera to 48MP instead of the 12MP currently on the iPhone SE 3. The current iPhone SE lacks a decent selfie camera, but perhaps the iPhone SE 4 will increase the resolution and offer more functionality while remaining a budget phone.

iPhone SE 4: battery life

One of the iPhone SE’s most significant weaknesses is its battery life, which is due to its small size. The iPhone SE 3 currently only has a 2,018mAh battery, which doesn’t last as long as those in flagship iPhone models.

However, if Apple were to move to an iPhone 14 design, there would be more room for a larger battery. The iPhone 14 currently has around 3,279mAh, which is much better than the iPhone SE. However, that might not be enough; with Apple Intelligence and potentially an OLED panel, the iPhone 4 SE might get a higher-capacity battery that doesn’t result in a longer-lasting battery because of increased power demands.

For now, that’s all we know. Take these rumors with a healthy dose of salt; Apple has a way of surprising its customer base, so we won’t know the official specs until much closer to launch. Regardless, the iPhone SE 4 looks much better on paper than its predecessors and more like a proper phone than a highly stripped-down version of last year’s model.