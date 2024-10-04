Apple has finally introduced iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1, the first software updates for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. Although this iOS 18.1, which will brng the Apple Intelligence update that many have been waiting for, it’s important nonetheless.

The iOS 18.0.1 update fixes a pesky bug in Apple’s new Password app. As the iOS 18.0.1 change notes explain, there was an issue where the Password app could inadvertently use VoiceOver to read out passwords. No doubt, this is a bug no one wants to see, and now it’s squashed.

Recommended Videos

The Password app is Apple’s first standalone app for managing passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and more. It’s available on iPhone and iPad and is also part of macOS Sequoia and visionOS 2.

The iOS 18.0.1 update also addresses a bug found in the Messages app. According to 9to5Mac, the update fixes a bug where audio messages in the app could have recorded “a few seconds of audio” before the orange microphone indicator was active in the Dynamic Island and Control Center. Interestingly, the bug only affected iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max users.

As we previously reported, iPadOS 18.0.1 helps some iPad users who, unfortunately, had their tablets bricked after installing the iPadOS 18 update. That bug was even more frustrating because it only affected users of the brand-new iPad Pro (2024).

Though Apple may release more iOS 18.0.x updates, the next big update will be iOS 18.1. This will be the first piece of software to bring some of Apple Intelligence to supported iPhones, including the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro. That update should arrive before the end of October.

If you haven’t yet done so, install iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 on your supported iPhone and iPad, respectively.