A new iOS 18 update with major bug fixes is coming soon

We have some good news for those waiting for an iOS update. According to 9to5Mac, a reputable private account’s social media post suggests that a new update for iOS 18 might be coming soon. However, it’s likely to be iOS 18.0.1, not the much-awaited iOS 18.1 update many are anticipating.

The new iOS 18.0.1 update is expected to feature bug fixes, including one that addresses an iMessage bug. Perhaps more importantly, the adjacent iPadOS 18.0.1 update could finally provide relief to iPad users who experienced bricking issues when installing iPadOS 18.

The iMessage bug we reported on last month affects anyone who replies in a threaded message with someone who shares a watch face from the Apple Watch. When this happens, the phones crash for both users. It seems the issue is resolved with the iOS 18.1 betas, but with the release of iOS 18.0.1, everyday users will also be able to avoid the problem.

Resolving the iPadOS 18 bug will help many folks who recently spent a lot of money on a new iPad Pro only to find their tablets unusable. After installing iPadOS 18, the bug caused bricking on the 11-inch and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro (2024) models. Soon after the bug was identified, Apple pulled the iPadOS 18 update for anyone with an M4 iPad Pro.

With these bug fixes hopefully resolved soon, Apple’s attention can finally turn to the release of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1. These software updates will be the first to include pieces of Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence, announced in June, is the company’s first foray into artificial intelligence. Though initially expected to launch with the iPhone 16 series in September, Apple delayed the launch this summer. As a result, parts of Apple Intelligence will be released piecemeal across multiple software updates, such as iOS 18.1, 18.2, etc.

The iOS 18.1 betas released to developers and members of Apple’s public beta community include Apple Intelligence-powered components like Siri improvements, writing tool updates, and more. The first official version of iOS 18.1 should be released before the end of October, with iOS 18.2 available before the end of the year.

Late in September, MacRumors was the first site to say Apple was expected to launch iOS 18.0.1 soon.