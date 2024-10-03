 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I’ll never travel without Belkin’s excellent iPhone and Apple Watch charger

By
An iPhone and Apple Watch on the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Travel Pad.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

I’ve been on the road a lot this year, and as much as I love exploring the country and other parts of the world, some travel annoyances are difficult to overcome. One of them is remembering to pack the right charging cables for phones, smartwatches, and other gadgets. Even when you bring all the right charging accessories, you’re often left with a messy hotel desk strewn with cables to charge all your devices. It’s a frustrating situation all around.

Thankfully, I think I’ve finally found a solution to this problem — at least when it comes to charging my iPhone and Apple Watch. Belkin recently sent me its BoostCharge Pro Travel Pad, and after using it on a recent three-day trip to New York City, it’s earned a permanent spot in my backpack as an accessory I’ll never travel without again.

Recommended Videos

A small, flexible, and fun design

Someone holding Belkin's charging pad, folded up.
The Travel Pad’s MagSafe iPhone charger Joe Maring / Digital Trends

My favorite thing about Belkin’s Travel Pad is its design. When folded, you have easy access to the magnetic phone charging pad. On the backside is a rubber ring to prevent it from sliding on a table, and that’s also where the Apple Watch charger puck lives — which you can flip up and use, too.

Related

The body of the Travel Pad is made of fabric that looks and feels excellent. It’s soft, well-constructed, and gives the Travel Pad a cozier feeling than any of my other charging accessories.

An Apple Watch on Belkin's Travel Pad accessory.
The Apple Watch charger on the other side Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Travel Pad’s size makes it even better. It easily fits in the palm of my hand and even the smallest pockets of my backpack. It’s a compact and portable square with a magnetic phone charger on one side and an Apple Watch charger on the other. That’s pretty cool, but the real magic happens when you open up the Travel Pad.

The Belkin Travel Pad opened up, showing its phone and Apple Watch chargers.
The Travel Pad when it’s unfolded Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Do this, and you can charge your phone and Apple Watch simultaneously. A single USB-C cable powers the Travel Pad — which is included in the box, along with a 30W power supply. It’s an extremely neat and tidy setup, and it’s precisely what I’ve been looking for in a travel charger.

During my latest work trip, the Travel Pad was an incredible tiny home for my iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Watch Series 10. At the end of each day, I had a single, organized place to charge my phone and watch. I also only had one cable to keep track of, and when I needed to put the Travel Pad back in my bag, it took up hardly any room. It’s fantastic.

Charge speeds and Qi2

An iPhone and Apple Watch on the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Travel Pad.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Belkin got the hardware right, but it also nailed the nerdy charging specs. Put your phone on the charger, and it’ll charge at up to 15W. The Apple Watch charger also supports fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7, 8, 9, and 10.

While the watch charger is specific to the Apple Watch, the magnetic phone charger works with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and any other device with Qi2. Although there aren’t many Qi2 Android phones available yet, they’ll work perfectly with the Travel Pad once you get one. You can also use any wireless-charging-capable device with the Travel Pad’s charger; it just won’t work with the magnets unless your device has MagSafe or Qi2.

The side of the Belkin Travel Pad accessory.
The Travel Pad in its tent mode — perfect for StandBy on your iPhone Joe Maring / Digital Trends

On that note, if you prop the Travel Pad up into its tent mode and place your iPhone on it, it’s the perfect orientation to display StandBy on your iPhone. You can also still flip out the Apple Watch charger and charge it in this mode.

My new favorite travel accessory

Someone putting the Belkin Travel Pad into a backpack.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Belkin already impressed me earlier this year with its three-port USB-C wall charger, and the Travel Pad is another excellent addition to the company’s line of high-quality charging accessories. It’s portable, well-made, tidy, and powerful. In other words, everything you want in a travel charger.

I have a few final trips planned for 2024, and I can confidently say that Belkin’s Travel Pad will be joining me for all of them. If you’ve been looking for the perfect iPhone/Apple Watch travel accessory, you just found it.

The Belkin Travel Pad is available now for $120.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Mobile Editor
Joe Maring has been the Section Editor of Digital Trends' Mobile team since June 2022. He leads a team of 13 writers and…
These are my favorite leather iPhone 16 cases
Nomad Leather Case, Magnetic Back Folio Box cases on a table

If you’ve bought an iPhone 16, you’ll know that there are hundreds of cases for the iPhone 16 series. Whether it’s the regular iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Pro, or even previous iPhones, an entire ecosystem is dedicated to building the best accessories for the iPhone 16.

Sure, you can buy something from Apple, and for many years, the company offered many cases in its stores. And it still has a range of items in a range of materials, except for one: leather.

Read more
iPhone 17 ‘Slim’ leaks focus on sharp looks but modest specs
A render of the iPhone Air.

Apple is once again prepping to overhaul the iPhone portfolio next year, and it seems a lot of interesting upgrades are on their way. The most notable among those is apparently the introduction of a new iPhone 17 "slim" model, which some rumors are also referring to as the “Air” trim.

So far, leaks have focused on the phone’s dramatic aesthetic makeover. Specifically, it could be the slimmest iPhone ever made. Moreover, it will make a stark departure from the current design language at Apple. And if the renders floating around social media are to be believed, an all-metal build is on the horizon.

Read more
Need a better way to carry your phone? I found a great accessory
Waterfield Designs Essential iPhone Pouch in red.

With the year winding down and all of the major flagship smartphone releases out of the way, let’s take some time to check out accessories for those phones. Though the market caters more to iPhone accessories than other brands, some of these products, like the Waterfield Designs Essential iPhone Pouch, can work universally.

I’ve been a fan of Waterfield Designs products for the past decade. I have several messenger bags, backpacks, and carrying cases from the brand. All of its products are made by hand and last for years. I’m pretty sure my oldest bag (a Muzetto Leather Bag) is from well over a decade ago.

Read more