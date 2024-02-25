 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Qualcomm wants to add these crazy AI tools to your Android phone

Nadeem Sarwar
By
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 media asset.
Qualcomm

At Mobile World Congress 2024, Qualcomm is adding more to its portfolio of AI-on-phone tricks facilitated by the Snapdragon series silicon for Android phones.  The chipmaker has already showcased some impressive AI capabilities for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship, such as voice-activated media editing, on-device image generation using Stable Diffusion, and a smarter virtual assistant built atop large language models from the likes of Meta.

Today, the company is adding more grunt to those AI superpowers. The first is the ability to run a Large Language and Vision Assistant (LLaVa) on a smartphone. Think of it as a chatbot like ChatGPT that has been granted Google Lens abilities. As such, Qualcomm’s solution can not only accept text input, but also process images.

Recommended Videos

For example, you can push an image depicting a charcuterie board and ask questions based on it. The AI assistant, based on a large multimodal model (LMM) that can process over 7 billion parameters, will then tell you all the kinds of fruits, cheeses, meats, and nuts on the board depicted in the input image seen below.

Qualcomm’s demo of smarter AI assistant on phone.
Qualcomm

It can also handle follow-on queries, so you can conduct a flowing back-and-forth conversation. Now, the likes of ChatGPT have also gained multiple-modal capabilities, which means OpenAI’s tool can also process image inputs. However, there’s a crucial difference.

Related

Products like ChatGPT and Copilot are still very much tethered to a cloud-based architecture, meaning your data is handled on remote servers. Qualcomm’s push is in the direction of on-device processing. Everything happens on your phone, which means the whole process is faster, and there is little risk of privacy intrusion.

“This LMM runs at a responsive token rate on device, which results in enhanced privacy, reliability, personalization, and costs,” says Qualcomm. Whether Qualcomm’s promised LLaVa-based virtual assistant will arrive as a standalone app or if it will carry a fee is yet to be officially confirmed.

The next announcement from Qualcomm dives into the creative domain of image generation and manipulation. Not too long ago, Qualcomm demoed the world’s fastest text-to-image generation on a phone using Stable Diffusion tech. Today, the company is giving a first glimpse of LoRA-driven image generation.

Qualcomm showcase of AI image generation on phone.
Qualcomm

LoRA takes a different approach to image generation than a regular generative AI tool such as Dall.E. LoRA, short for Low-Rank Adaptation, is a technique developed by Microsoft. Training an AI model can be quite cost-prohibitive, high on latency, and particularly demanding from a hardware perspective.

What LoRA does is it dramatically reduces the model weight, a goal that is achieved by only focusing on specific segments of the model and reducing the number of parameters for training purposes. In doing so, the memory requirements go down, the process becomes faster, and the amount of time and effort it takes to adapt a text-to-image model also drops dramatically.

Over time, the LoRA distillation technique has been applied to the Stable Diffusion model for generating images from text prompts. Owing to the gains in efficiency and the easier adaptability of LoRA-based models, it is seen as a tailor-made route for smartphones. Qualcomm certainly thinks so, and even rival MediaTek has embraced the same solution for generative AI tricks on its flagship Dimensity 9300 chip.

Qualcomm is also showcasing a few other AI tricks at MWC 2024, some of which have already appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Among them is the ability to expand the canvas of an image using generative AI fill and AI-powered video generation. The latter is quite ambitious, especially after seeing what OpenAI has accomplished with Sora. It would be interesting to see how Qualcomm manages to port it over to smartphones.

Editors' Recommendations

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I’m anxious and excited about this bonkers, industry-changing phone chip
The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor in a case.

Processors, the chips that power our smartphones, can often be overlooked, remembered only by their catchy name. Provided they work, don’t overheat, and incrementally deliver more power and performance every year, it’s hard to get too excited over them, especially when a lot of the magic happens in the background without us even being aware of it.

So, when one comes along that does something radically different to the crowd, it should make us all sit up and take notice — and that’s exactly what MediaTek has done with the Dimensity 9300.
Big, bigger, biggest

Read more
Your next Android phone could have one of the iPhone’s best features
Person holding phone showing Bluetooth pairing view Snapdragon Seamless.

Whether you love or hate the iPhone, there’s no arguing that one area in which Apple excels is building ecosystems. Twenty years ago, the iPod spurred Mac adoption, and today the company has a broad array of products and solutions that work together seamlessly from your pocket to your living room and beyond.

Whether that’s copying text on your MacBook and pasting it on your iPhone, unlocking your Mac with your Apple Watch, or effortlessly moving whatever you’re listening to between an Apple TV, HomePod, and set of AirPods, Apple has almost perfected the magical “just works” experience of using its products together.

Read more
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is here, and it’s a big deal for Android phones
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Qualcomm has revealed its new top-end mobile processor that will power the next wave of Android flagships in 2024. But this time around, the focus is not just on raw performance and camera enhancements. Instead, Qualcomm is turning its attention to generative AI and bringing it to smartphone users with an on-device approach. If you've played with products like ChatGPT and DALL.E image generator, well, prepare for such tricks to be available natively on your next Android phone.

At the heart of Qualcomm’s latest mobile processor is the next-gen Kryo core based on Arm’s Cortex-X4 that offers a clock speed of up to 3.3 GHz. It is claimed to be 30% faster than its predecessor while also being 20% more frugal at power intake. It is based on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication technology, which is a generation behind the 3nm stack deployed by Apple for the A17 Pro silicon powering the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
A leap in mobile gaming

Read more