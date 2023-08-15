How to use Windows 11 Copilot AI

The Windows 11 Copilot AI is Microsoft's big push to bring modern artificial intelligence to its flagship operating system — and it goes far beyond the early integrations of ChatGPT through Bing Chat. This isn't your granddad's Clippy, it's a whole new way of augmenting Windows with truly smart functions.

Here's how to use the Windows 11 Copilot AI to make your life easier and more efficient.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 15 minutes What You Need Windows 11 desktop PC or laptop with build 23493 or newer

At the time of writing, the builds that support the Copilot AI are only available as part of the Windows Insider program. If you aren't part of that, you can sign up here. You'll need to be part of the Dev Channel, and download the latest Windows 11 update once you've been accepted.

How to enable Windows 11 Copilot AI

The Windows 11 Copilot AI is available in Windows 11 build 23493 and higher releases. If you have that, whether as part of the Insider Program or because that build has now been rolled out to a wider audience, here's how to enable Windows 11 Copilot AI.

Step 1: Open the Settings menu by pressing Windows key + I.

Step 2: Select Personalization from the left-hand menu.

Step 3: Select the Taskbar section.

Step 4: Next to Copilot (preview), select the toggle to turn it On.

How to ask Copilot AI questions

One of the main functions of Windows 11 Copilot AI is as a question-and-response chatbot, much like ChatGPT with web access, Bing Chat, or alternatives like Google Bard. Here's how to use it to find information you need.

Step 1: Select the Copilot button in your taskbar, or press Windows key + C to launch the Copilot AI.

Step 2: Select the conversational type. Balanced allows the chatbot to respond neutrally, without any particular emphasis on any kind of topic or conversational style. Creative is designed to be more abstract and fun, while Precise will make it stick to the facts as best it can.

Step 3: Type your question into the prompt pane in the bottom-right corner. It can be a question that's related to external information, or Windows itself, and you can be as vague or as precise as you like.

In its debut video, Microsoft showed the Copilot AI responding to the question, "How can I adjust my system to get more work done?" The AI responded by suggesting Dark Mode, and it offered to automatically tidy the desktop. It then provided quick-access buttons to enable those features.

Alternatively, you can ask it human-language questions about science, history, or pop culture (or even board game rules), and it will use Bing search to try to find the information for you.

How to change Windows Copilot AI settings

The AI Copilot has a settings page that, at the time of writing, only has a single setting you can adjust. Still, this will likely expand in future releases and is important for customizing the tool to your needs.

Step 1: Select the Copilot button in your taskbar, or press Windows key + C to launch the Copilot AI.

Step 2: Select the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner, and select Settings from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: If you want to change whether Copilot can use content from your active Edge browser tab, you can toggle the option On or Off.

How to summarize documents with Windows 11 Copilot AI

Like Bing Chat, ChatGPT, and other AI tools, Windows 11 Copilot AI can summarize documents to make them easier to read.

Step 1: Select the Copilot button in your taskbar, or press Windows key + C to launch the Copilot AI.

Step 2: Drag and drop a file on to the prompt pane. You'll be given three options:

Explain

Rewrite

Summarize

To summarize the article, select Summarize. Alternatively, you can select Explain or Rewrite to use those functions.

If you aren't part of the Insider Program and still want to play around with an advanced AI, check out some of these free GPT-4-powered AIs.

