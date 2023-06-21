Common Windows 11 problems and how to fix them

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Windows 11 might be Microsoft’s best operating system yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s free of problems. There are still bugs to iron out, as well as issues that crop up from everyday use that anyone can experience. We’ve certainly faced our fair share of them while reviewing the latest laptops since Windows 11 launched a couple of years ago.

Have you experienced a problem with Windows 11? You’re not alone. Here are some of the most common issues with Windows 11 and how to fix them.

No sound in Windows 11

Windows 11 does have sound. It should have sound. But if your version of Windows 11 stubbornly refuses to make any sound, you might need to fix it. There are a few reasons that you might have no sound on Windows 11, so try a few of these potential fixes:

Check your volume levels: Right-click the speaker icon in the bottom right (next to the date and time) and select Open Volume Mixer. Make sure that the volume is raised high enough that you would hear it.

Windows 11 network issues

Can’t connect to the internet? Connection slower than expected? Windows 11 network problems can crop up from time to time. Try these possible fixes:

Reset your router: It may not be Windows’ fault. Try resetting your modem and/or router to see if that fixes the issue.

Your Windows 11 screen is flickering, blurry, or black

Is your screen not behaving properly in Windows 11? If it doesn’t look right, here are some fixes you can try:

Turn it off and on again: Reset your PC and turn your monitor off and on again.

Games running slow on Windows 11

Gaming performance on Windows 11 has been a mixed bag since its debut, and some people have faced serious performance issues.

If your game performance is still poor, you might need to adjust your in-game settings for better performance. Check out our guide to in-game settings so you can maximize your frames per second.

Windows 11 search can’t find your files

Windows 11’s search tool is smart, but sometimes it acts really dumb. It might just need to index your files again, though. Try this:

Use Windows search to look for Index and select Indexing options. Select Advanced > Rebuild.

Now that you’re a wiz at Windows 11 troubleshooting, why not brush up on printer setups? Here’s how to set your printer up properly in Windows 11.

