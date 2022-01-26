  1. Computing

How to split your screen on Windows 11

Mark Coppock
By

Windows 11 took what was best about splitting your screen in Windows 10 and made it even better.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Windows 11

  • Keyboard

  • Mouse

With new changes, Windows 11 is an even more powerful operating system for productivity. The ability to snap windows in various configurations is a powerful one, making multitasking a breeze and managing multiple applications much more efficient.

Using Snap Layouts

Snap Layouts are a new way to initiate Snap Assist and they're even more powerful than the old methods. They allow you to easily pop windows into a variety of useful layouts that make displaying and working with your windows easier than ever before.

Step 1: Simply hold your mouse over a window's minimize/maximize button. A grid will appear, giving you six different options for arranging up to four windows.

Here's how to access the Snap Layouts grid.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: Select one of the options and the display will split and display your other available windows. In this case, we selected the two-window layout with one side wider than the other.

how to split screen on windows 11 snap layouts selection options
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 3: Once you've selected the other window(s) that you want to split, your screen will show the windows in your chosen configuration.

Here are the results of choosing a window in Snap Assist
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Manually using Snap Assist

Windows 10's methods for accessing Snap Assist have carried over to Windows 11. There are two ways to manually initiate Snap Assist.

Step 1: You can simply drag a window to either side or use the Windows key along with the right arrow or left arrow key and you'll get the option to select another window.

Using the Windows key to initiate Snap Assist in Windows 11.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: Select the window you want to display, and your screen will orient itself accordingly.

how to split screen on windows 11 key right results
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 3: You can resize the windows by simply selecting the middle bar and dragging.

how to split screen on windows 11 resize
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 4: Note that if you drag a window into one of the corners, you'll get the option to place up to four windows.

how to split screen on windows 11 snap assist multiple
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 5: Once you've selected your second window, you'll be presented with the option to select the third. The same goes for selecting a fourth window if you have that many to place.

how to split screen on windows 11 snap assist second window selected
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 6: Here we've selected three windows to display.

how to split screen on windows 11 snap assist three open
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 7: When you have windows arranged via Snap Assist, you can choose whether to open a single window or a group. Just hover over a snapped window's icon on the Task Bar and you'll get a choice to open the individual window or the group it belongs to.

Snap Assist provides a choice to open a window or a snapped group.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Turning Snap Assist on and off

If Snap Assist is causing you problems, then it's easy enough to turn it off.

Open the Settings app and go to System Multitasking. Open the Snap Assist option and you'll see a toggle to switch it on or off. You can also select various options to customize Snap Assist to your needs.

Snap Assist options in the Settings app.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

