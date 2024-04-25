 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 11 might nag you about AI requirements soon

Kunal Khullar
By
Windows 11 Copilot.
Jon Martindale / DigitalTrends

After recent reports of new hardware requirements for the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update, it is evident that Microsoft is gearing up to introduce a bunch of new AI features. A new report now suggests that the company is working on adding new code to the operating system to alert users if they fail to match the minimum requirements to run AI-based applications.

According to Albacore on X (formerly known as Twitter), systems that do not meet the requirements will display a warning message in the form of a watermark. After digging into the latest Windows 11 Insider Build 26200, he came across requirements coded in the operating system for an upcoming AI File Explorer feature. The minimum requirement includes an ARM64 processor, 16GB of memory, 225GB of total storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite NPU.

Recommended Videos

Turns out Windows 11 build 26100 (purported 24H2 RTM) contains the AI Explorer requirements 📃 baked into the OS
💠 ARM64 CPU
💠 16GiB of RAM
💠 225GiB system drive (total, not free space)
💠 Snapdragon X Elite NPU (HWID QCOM0D0A)
I guess that&#39;s one way to drive ARM64 adoption 😶‍🌫️ pic.twitter.com/ZbQf4KY1BN

&mdash; Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) April 18, 2024

Related

Apparently, the new AI File Explorer is going to be called Advanced Copilot, and will offer features akin to a modern version of Cortana. Yes, the same app that was retired in August of last year. While the choice of the CPU seems odd, Neowin points out that the feature could be exclusive to new Surface devices, or Microsoft may have plans to add support for other PCs at a later stage. Notably, there is a way to bypass this check by simply disabling ID 48486440 on the RTM build.

The new hardware compatibility follows in the footsteps of recently discovered requirements of the POPCNT and SSE 4.2 instruction sets. Essentially, CPUs with support for the POPCNT and SSE 4.2 will be necessary to boot Windows 11. As mentioned before, the hardware compatibility for Windows 11 does not include older CPUs, thus users who already have compatible hardware should be unaffected.

It is important to note that Microsoft has not released an official statement regarding minimum hardware requirements for the Windows 11 24H2 update. The company is currently testing new features which may or may not end up in the final release.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Microsoft may fix the most frustrating thing about Windows updates
Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

Most Windows users will agree that one of the most annoying things about the operating system is the updates. While Windows Updates are necessary, they often tend to come up at the worst possible time, interrupting work and gaming sessions with persistent reminders that the system needs to reboot. Microsoft might be fixing that problem in the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 build, but it's still too early to bid farewell to those ill-timed reboots.

As spotted in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26058, Microsoft is testing "hot patching" for some Windows 11 updates. Hot patching refers to a dynamic method of updating that often doesn't change the software version and may not even need a restart. In the context of Windows 11, it's pretty straightforward -- Windows will install the update, and you won't have to reboot your system.

Read more
A new Windows 11 hardware system requirement may be incoming
A man sits, using a laptop running the Windows 11 operating system.

Microsoft appears to finally be putting its foot down on how far back it's willing to go when it comes to supporting older hardware. As of the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 build, Microsoft will require that your processor supports the POPCNT instruction. If you're wondering what that is and whether this will affect you, you're not alone.

This new addition was spotted by Bob Pony on X (formerly Twitter). According to the user, if the CPU doesn't support the POPCNT instruction or it's disabled, Windows won't work at all. Multiple system files now require this instruction, starting with the Windows 11 kernel. Long story short -- no POPCNT, no Windows 11 24H2.

Read more
Windows 11 will use AI to automatically upscale games
Person using Windows 11 laptop on their lap by the window.

Microsoft appears to have decided to jump on the upscaling train in a big way. The latest Windows 11 24H2 Insider build just showed up, sporting a new feature: AI-powered automatic super resolution tech. While the blurb underneath the feature indicates that it was made for games, it might be even more useful outside of them. However, there's a major downside -- it won't be as widely available as it may seem.

The feature was first spotted by PhantomOcean3 on X (formerly Twitter), and it was quite a significant find, considering that Microsoft is apparently keeping this one pretty well hidden. To enable it, users have to go through the following path: Settings > System > Display > Graphics. While it's perhaps not very intuitive to find, the feature itself could turn out to be quite promising.

Read more