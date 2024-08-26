 Skip to main content
I really hope this rumored change to Windows updates is true

Windows 11 version 22h2 update.
Windows updates have always required a restart to your PC, which is a hassle. However, Microsoft may use hot-patching to make it easier for PCs with Windows 11 24H2 to apply updates without having to reboot their computers.

A support page mentioning the change was first spotted by PhantomOcean 3 in a post on X (formerly Twitter) before the software giant took down the page.

In theory, the 24H2 update change would apply at least to x86 versions, temporarily leaving the Arm version of Windows out in the dark. The upcoming method will only apply to Windows’ monthly security updates, meaning the user must reboot once (or more) to install new features. Even though hot-patching will require fewer reboots, you will still need to restart their computers every two hot patch updates because Microsoft will release four baseline updates that need a reboot.

The advantages of hot-patching are many. You won’t have to reboot your computer to install security with fewer binaries; the update will install faster and use fewer disk and CPU resources. You’ll also get better protection since the hot-patch update packages are scoped to Windows security updates that install quicker without restart. There is also a more straightforward patch orchestration with Azure Update Manager, and the user will be less exposed to security threats.

Microsoft has a history of hot-patching since it uses it on its Windows servers and Xbox consoles. As Windows 11 users anticipate the broader availability of the 24H2 build, hot-patching will improve how you experience updates, diminish disruptions, and boost security by reducing the number of reboots you must go through. At the very least, it’ll be yet another enticing reason to upgrade to Windows 11 for those still on Windows 10.

There is no official information on when the build might be widely available, but hopefully, it’ll be soon.

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
