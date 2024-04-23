If you’ve recently bought yourself a new desktop or laptop, you’re most likely using Windows 11 Home edition, which is still pretty good, but it does lock some features away that you can only get with the Pro edition. While they aren’t completely necessary, they are nice to have, but the usual $200 cost of a Windows 11 Pro license means they aren’t worth the cost. Luckily, there’s a great deal from StackSocial that discounts Windows 11 Pro down to just $30, which constitutes a whopping 84% discount on the regular price. You better grab it quite too, because the sale is going to be ending soon.

Why you should buy Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Most of the features that you’ll find on Windows 11 Pro are targeted to, you guessed it, professionals, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t also take advantage of it. For example, while both versions of Windows 11 are pretty secure, Windows 11 Pro has extra security features. For example, the Pro version comes with Defender Application Guard, which is an additional level of security that protects your files even if your computer is stolen, and the BitLocker can directly lock your files so nobody can read them even if they can access them.

There’s also better sandbox simulation and Hyper-V, which allow you to create a virtual machine to test apps in a safe environment so it doesn’t infect the rest of the system, which is a great addition. In fact, if you’re a fan of virtualization, Windows 11 Pro bumps up the hardware maximums as well, letting you install up to 2TB of RAM compared to the 128GB of Home or install two CPUs with up to 128 cores rather than the usual 64. Also, Remote Desktop Protocol lets other computers connect to yours remotely, meaning that you could access your computer from a network over the internet if you want to, something you can’t do with just the Home version of Windows.

Overall, Windows 11 Pro has a ton of added features that many will find useful, so be sure to pick it up from StackSocial for just $30. Also, if you’re not sure whether it’s worth moving to the newer operating system, check our breakdown of Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 to see if it’s worth moving over.

