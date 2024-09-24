 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Built for business, this Dell laptop is $480 off today

By
The Dell Latitude 5440 on a white background.
Dell

Dell has some great laptop deals for anyone seeking something business-focused. While the focus is usually on more personal laptops, this Dell Latitude 5440, which is currently on sale, is the perfect device for business users. It usually costs $1,569, but right now it’s down to $1,089 for a limited time only. If you’re looking to upgrade your work-from home-equipment, this is the ideal chance. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5440

Dell is one of the best laptop brands, so the Dell Latitude 5440 is instantly appealing. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. More would be nice, but that’s still reasonably respectable for the price.

A better highlight is its 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and touch capabilities. It’s small enough to ensure that the Dell Latitude 5440 is pretty lightweight, and the touchscreen is a nice, practical touch. Above it is a full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction, a camera shutter, and a mic, so it’s a good option for taking video calls. There’s also intelligent audio which removes background noise and echoes on both ends of the call. These things upgrade your video calls and ensure you seem more professional while participating in important meetings.

Related

Nothing about the Dell Latitude 5440 quite beats the very best laptops, but it’s reliable and has all the core essentials. That includes some neat business-focused tools, such as onlooker detection for whenever anyone peers at your screen, and look away detect where the screen dims the moment your focus is elsewhere. There’s also ExpressSign-in for waking up your system when you’re close and automatically locking it when you step away.

The Dell Latitude 5440 normally costs $1,569, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $1,089 so you save a huge $480 off the regular price. This is the ideal time to buy for anyone looking for something with specific business features. You’ll love how reliable the Dell Latitude 5440 is. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Enjoy serious savings on the latest Razer tech gadgets
Hot-swappable functionality showcased on the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% keyboard.

Razer is back with some great deals to help you complete your gaming setup. How? They have offers available across all categories including keyboards, peripherals, gaming chairs, and gaming laptops. The sheer variety of this Razer Gaming Setups sale is nice, but what's nicer are the discounts on some of this gear. Head over to Razer to peruse the sale yourself, or see some of the top picks below.

 
Razer BlackWidow V4 75% hot-swappable mechanical gaming keyboard -- $170, was $190
This is not your average mechanical gaming keyboard. The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is fully hot-swappable, which means you can swap in and out components. Want new switches? No problem. Want some more unique RGB lighting effects? Yep, that's possible too. Not to mention, the sale price is pretty darn good.

Read more
The M3 MacBook Pro is $300 off during this B&H sale
Apple MacBook Pro 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

B&H is the home of one of the better Apple deals at the moment with $300 off the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch. It normally costs $2,799 but right now, you can buy it for $2,499 which is a great price for a highly popular model. The excellent discount is available until September 30, so you have a little time to decide. But there’s really nothing to question here -- this is a great model at a similarly great price. If that’s what you’re looking for right now, keep reading and we’ll quickly take you through what you need to know before making your purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch
While it’s the M3 Max version that features in our roundup of the best MacBooks, you can’t go wrong with the M3 Pro either. It’s a great laptop for content creators who want something sleek by their side at all times. This model has the Apple M3 Pro with 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, while there’s 36GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It’s instantly a powerhouse for getting plenty done while on the move.

Read more
We gave the MacBook Air (M3) four stars — It’s on sale right now
The M3 MacBook Air in front of a window.

One of the best Apple deals is over at B&H. Today and until September 27, you can buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch for $1,699 instead of $1,899. The $200 discount is a good one for one of the latest models of a laptop that garnered four stars from us. If you’re looking for a new MacBook or laptop, keep reading and we’ll take you through why you might want to go for the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch
When we reviewed the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch, we were very impressed. It offers excellent GPU performance, fantastic battery life, a compact and beautiful design, along with impeccable build quality. The Apple M3 chip offers an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, so it’s a reliable all-rounder for pretty much anything you have planed.

Read more