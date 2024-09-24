Built for business, this Dell laptop is $480 off today

Dell has some great laptop deals for anyone seeking something business-focused. While the focus is usually on more personal laptops, this Dell Latitude 5440, which is currently on sale, is the perfect device for business users. It usually costs $1,569, but right now it’s down to $1,089 for a limited time only. If you’re looking to upgrade your work-from home-equipment, this is the ideal chance. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5440

Dell is one of the best laptop brands, so the Dell Latitude 5440 is instantly appealing. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. More would be nice, but that’s still reasonably respectable for the price.

A better highlight is its 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and touch capabilities. It’s small enough to ensure that the Dell Latitude 5440 is pretty lightweight, and the touchscreen is a nice, practical touch. Above it is a full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction, a camera shutter, and a mic, so it’s a good option for taking video calls. There’s also intelligent audio which removes background noise and echoes on both ends of the call. These things upgrade your video calls and ensure you seem more professional while participating in important meetings.

Nothing about the Dell Latitude 5440 quite beats the very best laptops, but it’s reliable and has all the core essentials. That includes some neat business-focused tools, such as onlooker detection for whenever anyone peers at your screen, and look away detect where the screen dims the moment your focus is elsewhere. There’s also ExpressSign-in for waking up your system when you’re close and automatically locking it when you step away.

The Dell Latitude 5440 normally costs $1,569, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $1,089 so you save a huge $480 off the regular price. This is the ideal time to buy for anyone looking for something with specific business features. You’ll love how reliable the Dell Latitude 5440 is. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.