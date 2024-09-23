 Skip to main content
Today only: Best Buy cut the price of this iBUYPOWER gaming PC by $450

Walmart’s offer for the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 was among the most popular gaming PC deals a few weeks ago, but if you missed the opportunity to get it with a discount, don’t worry because you’ve got another chance from Best Buy. From the gaming desktop’s original price of $2,000, it’s down to $1,550 for $450 in savings. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as there are only several hours remaining before the bargain gets taken down, and we’re not sure when it will return after that.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC

If you want a gaming desktop that will be able to play all of the best PC games without any issues, go for the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card working in tandem with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, this machine can challenge the best gaming PCs in terms of performance. It will also be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, so it will be a while before you need to consider upgrading its components.

The iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD. This gives you a familiar operating system, so once it’s hooked up to your gaming monitor, keyboard, and mouse, you’ll be able to start installing your favorite titles right away. There’s enough storage space for several games, in addition to all their required updates and optional DLCs. You also won’t have to worry about overheating with this gaming desktop due to its liquid cooling system.

If you’re planning to buy a pre-built gaming desktop and you want amazing value for your hard-earned money, we highly recommend the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC, especially if you’re able to get it with Best Buy’s $450 discount. Instead of $2,000, you’ll only have to pay $1,550. It still isn’t cheap, but it’s an excellent price for a machine of its capabilities. However, you need to act fast because the offer is expiring very soon. If you think the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC is perfect for you, you need to complete your transaction for it as soon as you can.

