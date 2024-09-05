 Skip to main content
Walmart slashed the price of this iBUYPOWER gaming PC with RTX 4070

The iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop on a white background.,
iBUYPOWER

For one of the best gaming PC deals available today, check out this Walmart deal. Today, you can buy the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop, packed with excellent hardware, at a massive $701 discount off the regular price. Previously $2,100, it’s down to $1,399 for a very limited time, and it’s already proving to be very popular. If you’re looking for a sweet new gaming setup, we think you’re going to like this one. Here’s what it offers.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop

You won’t see iBUYPOWER among our look at the best gaming PCs, but don’t let that put you off. When it comes to core hardware, it’s a great deal. With the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop, you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900KF processor teamed up with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. It’s exciting to see so much storage space as too many gaming PCs stick with 1TB at most, even at this price. Alongside that is a great graphics card in the form of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM.

It even comes with a redemption code for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, so you can soon enjoy one of the latest games entirely for free. The iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop uses a 360mm liquid CPU cooling system with addressable RGB fans, so it’s not too noisy and it looks pretty cool. It also comes with an RGB keyboard and mouse, so all you really need to do is add one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set. We’d recommend you upgrade your accessories to something better though.

Designed with optimal airflow in mind, the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop looks good and sounds as quiet as you need it to be. User reviews are pretty great, and we really love that the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop has style as well as good hardware.

The iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop normally costs $2,100, but right now you can buy it from Walmart for $1,399. A huge saving of $701, this should be the ideal gaming rig for anyone who wants to play the latest games in style. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

