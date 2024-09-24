Lenovo’s tiny workstation PC is over $800 off today

Exceptionally short on space at work or home but still need a new desktop PC? Check out what Lenovo has to offer. Right now, its ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation — aka the “world’s smallest workstation” — is on sale. Normally $1,759, it’s down to $879 for a limited time only, so you’re saving 50% off the usual price. One of the best desktop computer deals around, it’s perfect if space and money are limited but you still want a great setup for work. In the past, we’ve been impressed by the quality of Lenovo’s ThinkStations. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation

While we haven’t reviewed the Lenovo ThinkStation P3, we have taken a look at the similar Lenovo ThinkStation P620. The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is even smaller than that, and two years of innovation can bring a lot of upgrades. This particular P3 model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500 processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage.

That’s a pretty good set of specs as it is, but the beauty of the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is its size. It has a total volume of just one liter, making it the world’s smallest workstation and proving to be 96% smaller than a traditional desktop. It’s incredibly versatile thanks to its array of mounting options. You can choose to place it on a bookshelf or desk, but you can also hide it behind your monitor or effectively place it nearly anywhere imaginable. It’s well suited for industry use where space is limited, but it’s also good if you simply don’t want your home swamped with tech equipment.

As with all Lenovo gear, the P3 has successfully passed military grade standards, so it can handle all kinds of situations. That sets it a cut above the rest of the best desktop computers — not to say things will get too hectic on your desktop.

Usually $1,759, the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is down to $879 for a limited time only, saving you 50% off the regular price. This is a great price for such a competent desktop PC. Check it out for yourself through the button below. It won’t stick around at this price for long.