This HP printer comes with one year of Instant ink for $190 — normally $260

We just spotted a great printer deal at Amazon: Currently, you can buy the HP OfficeJet Pro 8139e wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer for $190 instead of $260, so you’re saving $70 or 27% off the usual price. Even better, it comes with a year’s worth of Instant Ink included, so you’re all set for the next 12 months. This is a limited time deal and won’t be around forever. Let’s take a quick look at what it has to offer before you miss out.

Why you should buy the HP OfficeJet Pro 8139e printer

Best designed for anyone looking for a home office printer, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8139e printer is a great option. It offers printing, scanning, copying, and faxing (remember that?). It can print up to 20 pages per minute in black or 10 pages per minute in color. It also has auto two-sided printing along with an auto document feeder. There’s a 225 sheet input tray so it’s all fairly hands off once you set it up, as you’d expect from one of the best printer brands.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8139e printer also looks out for itself thanks to its self healing Wi-Fi which works well alongside the wireless printing functionality. A touchscreen display helps you figure out what you’re doing, but you can also use its app support to easily print from elsewhere with extensive support for printing from any device.

If you’re looking for one of the best printers , it’s always a good idea to try HP. It makes some of the best all-in-one printers too, so it’s ideal for any time you need to scan a document.

Besides the obvious benefits of the HP OfficeJet Pro 8139e printer, it also comes with a year’s worth of HP Instant Ink, so you can get ink delivered automatically to your door every time you need a refresh. It works out as fantastic value for money as well as being very convenient.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8139e printer normally costs $260, but right now you can buy it from Amazon for $190 so you’re saving $70. This deal will likely end soon, so check it out before you miss out.