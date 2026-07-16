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You can now link your favorite apps to AI Mode in Google Search to get things done

AI Mode now works with Instacart, Canva, and YouTube Music inside Search.

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Google is making AI Mode in Search more useful by letting you connect third-party apps. Starting this week in the US, you can securely connect some of your go-to apps directly to AI Mode, letting Search actually complete tasks for you instead of just answering questions.

This update builds on a similar trick Google already pulled off inside the Gemini app, and now it is landing in Search itself. The initial rollout includes three launch partners, Instacart, Canva, and YouTube Music, with Google saying more app integrations are on the way.

Starting to roll out in the U.S. today – I think this’ll be really helpful for streamlining your day. More partners and app integrations coming soon. See details here: https://t.co/P8uoolKSZR

— Robby Stein (@rmstein) July 16, 2026

Which apps can you connect to AI Mode right now?

The first wave of integrations zeroes in on the kind of everyday tasks that usually start with a random Google search anyway. Say you are throwing a backyard barbecue and using AI Mode to sort out your grocery list. Connect Instacart, and every ingredient lands straight in your cart, leaving you just a couple of taps away from checkout instead of a whole separate shopping trip.

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Google

Need a flyer or invitation designed but have zero desire to open Canva yourself? Just ask AI Mode, and it hands you ready-made template options. If you want the perfect playlist to match your event’s vibe, AI Mode can whip one up using YouTube Music, save it to your library, and hit play before your guests even show up.

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Google

Why does this update matter?

This is not just a small tweak; it is actually a big change in how Google Search operates. Instead of tossing you a pile of links and leaving you to finish the job yourself, Google Search can now reach directly into the apps you already use.

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With this update, AI Mode will feel less like a search bar and more like a personal assistant that quietly gets your errands done in the background. And according to Google, this is only the opening act, with more app partners expected to join soon.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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