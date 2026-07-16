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You can now edit videos in Google Vids by simply describing the changes

Gemini Omni powers Google Vids’ new editing tools, and personal avatars are joining too

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Google Vids gets Gemini Omni
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Google is bringing Gemini Omni and personal avatars to Google Vids, expanding the app’s AI-powered video creation tools for paid users. Gemini Omni can now generate and edit clips through natural language, while personal avatars let users appear in videos without recording themselves on camera.

Vids already offered Veo-powered video generation, AI presenters, screen recording, and tools for turning Slides presentations into narrated videos. Omni expands that setup into a more complete editing workflow, where users can keep refining a clip through conversation instead of rebuilding it after every change.

Today we’re bringing Gemini Omni and personal avatars to Google Vids 🎥

Now you can generate high-quality clips with simple prompts, chat to edit them step-by-step and create a digital avatar that looks and sounds like you. pic.twitter.com/PYyhV0dbSF

— Google (@Google) July 16, 2026

Gemini Omni handles the entire editing process

Gemini Omni was announced at Google I/O 2026 as an all-purpose content model capable of working from text, images, sketches, voice recordings, and existing footage. Inside Google Vids, users can begin by describing the clip they want and add reference images for more control over the final result.

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Once the first version is ready, you can continue chatting with Omni to change the background, improve the lighting, add effects, or adjust individual parts of the scene. The same tools also work on videos recorded using a phone.

The conversational approach gives Omni an advantage over simpler video generators. Each new instruction builds on the last, helping preserve the look, setting, and subjects across repeated edits. It also removes much of the technical friction that comes with traditional editing software like Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, or Final Cut Pro.

You can now create an avatar that looks and sounds like you

Personal avatars bring another interesting option to Vids. Upload a selfie and a short voice recording, type the script, and Google will create a digital version of you to deliver it on screen. The feature could come in handy for training videos, product demonstrations, company updates, or presentations where you do not have the time or equipment to record yourself properly.

Gemini Omni and personal avatars are available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers and eligible Workspace business customers. Personal avatars are limited to adults in select regions and tied to the account holder’s likeness. Every generated clip also carries an invisible SynthID watermark.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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