 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You’re going to hate the latest change to Windows 11

Jacob Roach
By
A laptop running Windows 11.
Microsoft

Just two weeks after rolling out a preview build to Windows Insiders, Microsoft is pushing out an update to Windows 11 that adds advertisements to the Start menu. Build KB5036980, which is now slowly rolling out to the wider Windows 11 user base, includes recommendations in the Start menu, and they sneakily sit beside your real apps.

These apps comes exclusively from the Microsoft store, and they sit in the Recommended section of the Start menu. This section includes recently used, frequent, and new apps, but one (or more) slots will now be dedicated to an ad. As the update reads: “The Recommended section of the Start menu will show some Microsoft Store apps. These apps come from a small set of curated developers. This will help you to discover some of the great apps that are available.”

Recommended Videos

It seems Microsoft is changing how the Recommended section works overall. The update also says: “In the coming weeks, your most frequently used apps might appear in the Recommended section of the Start menu.” Given that your frequently used apps will sit right alongside advertisements, it’s not hard to imagine that you’ll accidently click on a Microsoft Store link more than once.

Option to disable ads within the Windows 11 Start menu.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

This is now the default behavior with Windows 11, but thankfully, you can turn off the ads. Open the Settings app and select Personalization. Then, choose Start and toggle off Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more. Here, you can also make the Recommended section larger or smaller if you wish.

Related

Although we knew ads were eventually coming to the Start menu, Microsoft is rolling them out with unprecedented speed. We rarely see an Insider build sent out to the entire user base within a month, much less two weeks.

This is far from the first time Microsoft has experimented with ads in various parts of Windows. In 2022, Microsoft accidently rolled out an update that showed ads in File Explorer. And years ago, in Windows 10, Microsoft displayed ads for OneDrive upgrades within File Explorer. At the very least, you can disable these ads easily within Windows 11. Now, we just need to wait until that File Explorer update shows up.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
The best Windows 11 themes we’ve tried so far this year
One of the wallpapers from the Windows 11 sunset theme.

If you've just upgraded to the latest version of the Windows operating system, Windows 11, you're probably ready to dive in and customize its appearance. A quick way to customize Windows 11 is by adding a theme. Don't know where to start looking for great Windows 11 themes? Below, you will find some of our current favorite themes for the Windows 11 OS and why we enjoy them.
Explore native Windows 11 themes first

Windows 11 itself represents a significant change in design, exchanging the Windows 10 look for more rounded edges, less-crowded menu screens, and a streamlined, friendly appearance. Part of this design includes new themes specifically made for Windows 11, and we suggest starting your theme search here. These themes are expertly designed, don’t require any additional downloads, and look great.

Read more
Windows 11 24H2 or Windows 12? Here’s what’s coming soon
A laptop running Windows 11.

Windows 11 is more than a few years old and it is getting feature drops called "moments" every so often, as well as yearly updates. But what about the whole new Windows release that will come after Windows 11?

Earlier leaks from Intel and Qualcomm made mention of Windows 12, leading some to believe that Windows 12 might be in development at Microsoft and could come in 2024.

Read more
The Windows 11 Android app dream is dead
A photo of the TikTok app running on a Windows 11 laptop

Microsoft first brought over the option to run Android apps natively in Windows 11 in 2021, but the dream is coming to an end after just a few years. Today, the company quietly updated its documentation for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to indicate that it will be ending support for the feature on March 5, 2025. Amazon has also published updated guidance for the same issue about its Amazon App Store on Windows 11, which powers the WSA.

What's causing this change is unknown, as Microsoft did not dive into specific details. Left to speculate, we can assume it's due to either lack of use or licensing issues, but until we hear more, it's left ambiguous.

Read more