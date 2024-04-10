 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft finds a sneaky way to slip more ads into Windows

Fionna Agomuoh
By
The new windows 11 start menu.
DigitalTrends.com

Microsoft is currently testing a new way to showcase ads on the Windows 11 Start Menu, and it’s meant to encourage users to download more applications.

The brand has used the top of the Windows start menu as an area to showcase general ads in the past, and it was not well-received by system users. However, it is now experimenting with putting what it calls “app promotions” at the bottom of the start menu area, according to Windows Central.

Recommended Videos

These app promotions would show up in the Recommended section of the Windows start menu, with a promoted ticker so you know that they are ads. Still, if you’re not careful, you could end up clicking an icon that you thought was a program already set up on your system and end up installing an application instead.

Related

Looks like the Start menu&#39;s Recommended section will be getting app promotions, similar to suggested apps in Start in Windows 10. This can be toggled off from Settings (Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more). pic.twitter.com/zYYnTKs9qw

&mdash; PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) April 9, 2024

Some folks have shared details of the feature Microsoft is currently testing on X (formerly Twitter). One user, PhantomOfEarth, showed screenshots of how an app promotion of the Opera browser looked next to a Gamer Bar installed application.

The potential feature is optional, with the ability to opt out easily accessed in the Personalization section of Settings. There are questions about whether these recommended apps are legitimate ads, as the publication noted that some users mistakenly identify the standard notifications in native applications, such as OneDrive, as ads. However, the fact that Microsoft has to denote that the icon is a promotion indicates that it is an ad.

PhantomOfEarth also explained that the feature was referred to as an ad in prior beta builds of Windows 11; however, it is now being called app promotions in the current beta build Settings.

If app promotions were a feature that came to a public version of Windows 11, it would surely benefit Microsoft financially, especially in the wake of the brand opening its app store to Win32 apps in 2022. Notably, the Opera app demoed in the screenshots would likely have had to be downloaded manually in the not-so-distant past.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
7 beloved Windows apps that Microsoft has killed over the years
A screenshot of Internet Explorer 9.

Microsoft's history is littered with the discontinuation of once-beloved applications. Most recently, WordPad, the renowned text editor app, was conspicuously absent from the latest beta build of Windows 11, indicating an end to its 28-year-long journey. I have fond memories of using the app back in my college days when Microsoft Office was too pricey for me.

WordPad is far from the only app to get canceled by Microsoft over the years. From pioneering productivity tools to nostalgic multimedia players, let's reminisce about some of the most famous applications that Microsoft has consigned to the annals of tech history.
Internet Explorer

Read more
How to start Windows 11 in Safe Mode
Windows 11 on a tablet.

If your Windows 11 PC is having issues, one way to troubleshoot those issues is start your PC in Safe Mode. Safe Mode is essentially a very basic version of Windows 11, without all the bells and whistles and only a restricted set of features, drivers, and files. This mode essentially lets you take a look at your computer and helps you figure out exactly what issue is plaguing your PC.

But booting into Safe Mode on Windows 11 isn't as easy as just pressing a single button. You'll need to navigate through a series of menus first and the method for getting there depends on your PC specific situation (Is your PC still working or is it just a blank or black screen?).

Read more
How to remove a Microsoft account from Windows 11
Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

While many people love porting their Microsoft account to their new Windows 11 PC, just as many hate the experience. One of the nicest things about having a new computer is how little tabs it has over you, and letting Microsoft in from the beginning — especially in a way that feels required — is a bit letdown for privacy-minded people.

To make matters worse, getting rid of your account feels tricky. It not only feels like it, Microsoft is your direct antagonist in getting the privacy you want. Luckily, you can make a local account that is disconnected from the rest of your life to gain back the personal feel of your computer. Here's how:
Removing a Microsoft account from Windows 11

Read more