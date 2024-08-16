 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

It took Microsoft 30 years to change this Windows feature

By
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

In 1996, Microsoft introduced the FAT32 file system as an update to the previous version, FAT16. At the time, Microsoft imposed a limit on the creation of FAT32 partitions, deciding that the maximum partition size would be 32GB. Now, 30 years later, the FAT file system supports partitions of up to 2TB — and Microsoft is finally getting rid of that arbitrary limit from Windows 95 OSR 2.

FAT32, which stands for the 32-bit version of Microsoft’s file allocation system, is far from the go-to option in Windows. NTFS is what most people use, and exFAT is there to fill in for many other use cases. Overshadowed by its two more widely used rivals, FAT32 managed to slip under the radar for 30 years.

Recommended Videos

The maximum file size FAT32 supports is 4GB, and that’s fine — it’s the maximum partition size of 32GB that’s been a problem. Microsoft broke the news that it’s finally addressing the issue in the upcoming Windows Insider build. The maximum partition size will now be the same as what FAT has already supported for years: 2TB.

As The Verge notes, even though the limit is being removed, it’s still going to be there in the format dialog box. Microsoft might have to take care of that one day, too. As the publication spotted, the developer who worked on FAT32 all the way back in 1994 took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his process a few months ago.

Dave Plummer, a former Microsoft developer, said that he came up with both the 32GB limit and the format dialog box as a temporary choice. “That was some 30 years ago, and the dialog is still my temporary one from that Thursday morning, so be careful about checking in ‘temporary’ solutions,” said Plummer.

With NTFS and exFAT both being an option, it’s less of a surprise that Microsoft managed to leave FAT32 as is for nearly 30 years. But there are benefits to FAT32, which made the limitations all the more annoying for those who needed to use it. It has the best compatibility of all available file systems. While exFAT and NTFS are more widely used and support bigger file and partition sizes, FAT32 is highly compatible across different operating systems and devices, such as all versions of Windows, macOS, and Linux, and many embedded systems like USB drives and SD cards. It’s what you’d often use to share a drive between a Mac and a Windows PC, so it’s good to see it finally being addressed, even if it’s likely at least two decades too late.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
I finally switched to Microsoft Edge for this one feature
The Microsoft Edge browser on a flat surface.

Microsoft Edge has gotten increasingly better over the years, but I've stuck with Google Chrome -- perhaps by habit, if nothing else. After all, a web browser is the kind of application I don't want to think about. That's why the flashier features of recent updates to Chrome, Edge, or even Arc haven't swayed me. I don't use Copilot, Collections, or even tab groups. That left me defaulted to Chrome.

I'm now using Microsoft Edge, though -- and it's not because of the most common complaints about Chrome, such as its well-documented memory usage. No, no. My reason for deciding to leave Chrome for Edge is based on a feature that was actually launched way back in 2022. For the longest time, I ignored the Edge sidebar -- after all, the less clutter in my web browser, the better.

Read more
What is Recall? Window’s controversial new AI feature, explained
Microsoft introducing the Recall feature in Windows 11.

When Microsoft went to launch its new Copilot+ PCs, it needed an AI feature that could showcase the power of the new NPU and AI models. That feature is Recall.

On one hand, it's a privacy nightmare wrapped in a glorified search bar. On the other, it could represent the biggest change to the way we use PCs in years.
What is Recall?

Read more
Microsoft is already backing down on its most controversial AI feature
The new Surface Pro on a table.

Even before Copilot+ PCs have made it to store shelves, Microsoft is already making changes to its Recall feature. Recall is at the center of Copilot+, taking snapshots of everything you do on your PC and using a local AI model to sift through that information. In response to backlash, Microsoft is making changes to how Recall works, as announced through a Windows blog post.

For starters, Recall is now opt-in instead of opt-out. Previously, Recall would be the default setting on Copilot+ laptops, but Microsoft will now show a screen during the setup process that tells users what Recall does. If you skip past the screen, Recall will remain turned off.

Read more