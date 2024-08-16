Windows gaming handhelds just got a huge new feature

We love the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X, but Windows continues to be more of a hurdle on these devices than a benefit. Microsoft is beginning to make some progress here though, having announced an update to the Xbox Game Bar that would implement a new Compact Mode.

The Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11 has been more functional on larger monitors, where its extensive set of features could be easily accessed without overwhelming the user. However, in smaller devices, such as handheld gaming consoles or compact gaming laptops, the standard Game Bar interface feels cluttered and cumbersome. That is about to change.

The new Compact Mode is designed to streamline the Xbox Game Bar’s interface, making it more suitable for devices with smaller screens such as the ROG Ally X and MSI Claw.

The new Compact Mode is said to simplify and focus on the most essential features while minimizing distractions. This makes it easier for gamers to access the tools needed without navigating through a more complex, full-featured overlay. The result is a cleaner, more efficient gaming experience that is particularly well-suited for portable devices.

If you’re part of the Xbox Insider program, you can opt in to test the new interface by updating the Xbox app to the latest version. To enable Compact Mode, open the Game Bar, navigate to the Settings widget, and find the Compact Mode option in the General section. Simply flip the toggle to turn it on.

Once Compact Mode is activated, navigating and interacting with widgets is a lot easier where you can switch between them using a controller’s left and right bumpers (LB/RB). The updated Home widget shows your currently running and recently played games, and allows you to quickly open popular game launchers like Xbox, Steam, Battle.net, EA Play, Riot Games, and Ubisoft Connect.

You can also quickly exit a game by selecting it in the Home widget and pressing the close option, saving you the hassle of quitting from within the game or navigating back to the Desktop. Additionally, the Resource widget lets you easily check which applications are using your device’s resources and close them if needed.

The upcoming Compact Mode not only improves the current gaming experience on smaller devices but also hints at the possibility of a more concerted push by Microsoft into this space. By refining the gaming experience on Windows 11 for smaller screens, Microsoft seems to be laying the groundwork for a future where Windows could become a go-to platform for handheld gaming. This update could even make Windows 11 more appealing to gamers who have been hesitant to adopt the operating system for portable gaming.

Interestingly, it comes just days after Steam confirmed that steamOS would support handhelds like the ROG Ally. The race is heating up, and Microsoft now seems willing to put up a fight.