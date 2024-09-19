 Skip to main content
Microsoft just released its ‘unified gateway to Windows’ for Mac

Microsoft has launched a new Windows App for Mac that unifies the remote access Windows experience. There are even versions for iOS, iPadOS, and web browsers, with an Android version in public preview mode.

Windows App: Your gateway to Windows on any device

The Windows App will enable you to stream Windows through services such as Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, or Remote Desktop from any device — all with one app.

It features a customizable home screen, multi-monitor support, dynamic display resolutions, and peripheral redirection so you can make use of webcams and other devices. The app is aimed at the existing users of services like Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop, meaning it’s only available to people with Microsoft work and school accounts.

There is speculation that the cloud-based service Windows 365 could come to consumers in the future, however, fueled by Microsoft’s long-term plans to move Windows completely to the cloud. This means your Windows PC would exist not on the device you’re using but in the cloud. It would still be yours and completely private, but you’d be able to access it from anywhere and on any device. For now, however, there are no concrete plans to extend the Windows app to users with consumer accounts.

For people who use multiple compatible services, the unified app will allow them to access everything from the same place and pin favorites. There’s also an account switching feature to promote a smooth experience when moving across accounts.

The app is available on the appropriate app stores, and you can also access it on a browser without downloading anything.

