Microsoft is making a major change to using your iPhone in Windows

In a recent Windows Insider Blog post, Microsoft announced it’s adding the option for iPhone users to access their phones from the Start menu. Thanks to a special widget next to the Start menu, when you connect your phone, you can see data such as notifications, battery indicators, recent contacts, connection status, and more.

To enjoy this feature, you must use the recent Windows 11 preview build from the Dev and Beta channels, and you must be a Windows Insider. You must also update the Phone Link app to version 1.24121.30.0 or higher, have a Microsoft account, and have a PC that supports Bluetooth LE. Microsoft said it does not support PCs running Pro Education or Education SKUs. Even if this doesn’t affect you, the update is rolling out in phases, so reaching your PC might take some time if you don’t already have it.

Thanks to the updated Phone Link pane for the Start menu, iPhone users can now send and share files between an iPhone and an Android device. Last year, Microsoft also added Suggest Replies in the Phone Link app for quick replies. Now, iPhone users won’t have to wait to get a piece of the pie. To enjoy this, go to the Start menu and choose whether to connect with an iPhone or Android. After that, follow the on-screen instructions to start using the feature.

Microsoft first previewed the feature in December and is gradually rolling it out. If you’re one of the lucky ones and have the feature, you can manage it by going to Settings > Personalization > Start.

Microsoft has slowly updated the Phone Link app over the past several years, attempting to capture the seamless integration between a Mac and an iPhone. Phone Link isn’t quite there yet, but it’s getting closer. Meanwhile, Apple is moving ahead with features like iPhone Mirroring on Macs.