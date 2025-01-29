 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft is making a major change to using your iPhone in Windows

By
An iPhone linked in Windows 11.
Microsoft

In a recent Windows Insider Blog post, Microsoft announced it’s adding the option for iPhone users to access their phones from the Start menu. Thanks to a special widget next to the Start menu, when you connect your phone, you can see data such as notifications, battery indicators, recent contacts, connection status, and more.

To enjoy this feature, you must use the recent Windows 11 preview build from the Dev and Beta channels, and you must be a Windows Insider. You must also update the Phone Link app to version 1.24121.30.0 or higher, have a Microsoft account, and have a PC that supports Bluetooth LE. Microsoft said it does not support PCs running Pro Education or Education SKUs. Even if this doesn’t affect you, the update is rolling out in phases, so reaching your PC might take some time if you don’t already have it.

Recommended Videos

Thanks to the updated Phone Link pane for the Start menu, iPhone users can now send and share files between an iPhone and an Android device. Last year, Microsoft also added Suggest Replies in the Phone Link app for quick replies. Now, iPhone users won’t have to wait to get a piece of the pie. To enjoy this, go to the Start menu and choose whether to connect with an iPhone or Android. After that, follow the on-screen instructions to start using the feature.

Microsoft first previewed the feature in December and is gradually rolling it out. If you’re one of the lucky ones and have the feature, you can manage it by going to Settings > Personalization > Start.

Microsoft has slowly updated the Phone Link app over the past several years, attempting to capture the seamless integration between a Mac and an iPhone. Phone Link isn’t quite there yet, but it’s getting closer. Meanwhile, Apple is moving ahead with features like iPhone Mirroring on Macs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Don’t buy overpriced used iPhones with TikTok installed
Exploring TikTok's STEM feed on a phone.

If you want to download the TikTok app onto your iPhone and you live in the U.S., you’re currently out of luck due to an ongoing ban. Because of this, some would-be entrepreneurs are attempting to make a quick buck on eBay by selling iPhones with the TikTok app pre-installed.

People are attempting to sell used iPhones “Unlocked with TikTok App” on the site for as much as $50,000, as first noted by Wired. To make these deals even less appealing, some of these listings are for iPhone 12 Pro Max models first released in 2020, and not even the latest iPhone 16 models.

Read more
Government demands answers from Apple over iOS 18 performance problems
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Soon after Apple began the public rollout of iOS 18 — loaded with the Apple Intelligence stack — there were plenty of negative reports documenting sluggish performance, camera woes, UI status, and more.

Today, Apple has received a stern notice from India’s consumer watchdog over the performance issues encountered by iPhone users after installing the update. It is not quite the same as “Apple deliberately slowing down old iPhones,” because the iOS 18 woes also affect the latest iPhone models. The notice was issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), a regulatory agency that oversees consumer grievances and violations of their rights, while also conducting investigations and issuing orders related to recalls.

Read more
This iPhone 17 Air design leak has Google Pixel written all over it
Concept render of an iPhone laid atop a Google Pixel 9 smartphone.

It seems Apple is finally ready for a design refresh after recycling the same aesthetics that it introduced with the iPhone 11 series. Interestingly, it won’t be a flagship phone that sets the ball rolling, but a highly-anticipated mid-tier phone that could kickstart a whole new design language for Apple smartphones.

Leakster MajinBu, who has had a mixed track record with Apple leaks, has shared what appears to be the unibody chassis for the iPhone 17 series Air. The standout element is the large pill-shaped camera bar at the top, which looks suspiciously similar to the Pixel 9 series phones.

Read more