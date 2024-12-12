Microsoft is now establishing file-sharing support between iPhones and its Windows 11 or Windows 10 PCs. Users will be able to connect the devices with the brand’s Phone Link app and Link to Windows app to enable the function. Currently, the feature is available to Windows Insiders users for testing purposes.

Microsoft has not shared other details about the iPhone to Windows file-sharing feature, just installation instructions. To use this function, you must install the previously released Phone Link for iOS app. Microsoft made the Phone Link for iOS app available last spring enabling iPhone users to receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, view notifications, and access contacts directly on Windows PCs.

Your device will prompt you to install Phone Link for iOS if it’s not already installed on your desktop. If Phone Link for iOS is already enabled on your device, you can proceed with file-sharing setup by adding the following file to your PC aka.ms/addAccount.

Once iPhone file sharing is set up you will be able to send files from your iPhone to your PC and from your PC to your iPhone.

Sharing files from iPhone to PC

Navigate to a file or set of files you want to share on your iPhone

Select the share icon

Select “Link to Windows”

Select the device you would like to share your file or files with

Sharing files from PC to iPhone

Select the local file or files you want to share on your PC

Right-click on the file and select “Share

Select “My Phone” or “Phone Link”

Notably, Microsoft has been making many changes to its smartphone-to-PC connectivity features. It recently retired its Samsung DeX for PC feature in favor of Phone Link, potentially because of increasing device compatibility.

Samsung Dex or “Desktop eXperience” was known specifically as a feature for Samsung smartphones to connect to Windows computers. However, Samsung and Microsoft’s continued collaboration brought Phone Link to life for the brand’s smartphones and many other Android devices.

Meanwhile, Apple has been testing its own smartphone-to-desktop connectivity feature called iPhone Mirroring, which works in tandem with its Apple Intelligence AI integration. The feature was included in the macOS Sequoia public beta, with Digital Trends contributor Alex Blake reporting a significantly smoother user experience in comparison to Phone Link for iOS.