Windows 11 may finally take iPhone collaboration to the next level

By
iPhone to Windows file sharing feature for Windows Insiders.
Microsoft

Microsoft is now establishing file-sharing support between iPhones and its Windows 11 or Windows 10 PCs. Users will be able to connect the devices with the brand’s Phone Link app and Link to Windows app to enable the function. Currently, the feature is available to Windows Insiders users for testing purposes.

Microsoft has not shared other details about the iPhone to Windows file-sharing feature, just installation instructions. To use this function, you must install the previously released Phone Link for iOS app. Microsoft made the Phone Link for iOS app available last spring enabling iPhone users to receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, view notifications, and access contacts directly on Windows PCs.

Your device will prompt you to install Phone Link for iOS if it’s not already installed on your desktop. If Phone Link for iOS is already enabled on your device, you can proceed with file-sharing setup by adding the following file to your PC aka.ms/addAccount.

Once iPhone file sharing is set up you will be able to send files from your iPhone to your PC and from your PC to your iPhone.

Sharing files from iPhone to PC

  • Navigate to a file or set of files you want to share on your iPhone
  • Select the share icon
  • Select “Link to Windows”
  • Select the device you would like to share your file or files with

Sharing files from PC to iPhone

  • Select the local file or files you want to share on your PC
  • Right-click on the file and select “Share
  • Select “My Phone” or “Phone Link”

Notably, Microsoft has been making many changes to its smartphone-to-PC connectivity features. It recently retired its Samsung DeX for PC feature in favor of Phone Link, potentially because of increasing device compatibility.

Related

Samsung Dex or “Desktop eXperience” was known specifically as a feature for Samsung smartphones to connect to Windows computers. However, Samsung and Microsoft’s continued collaboration brought Phone Link to life for the brand’s smartphones and many other Android devices.

Meanwhile, Apple has been testing its own smartphone-to-desktop connectivity feature called iPhone Mirroring, which works in tandem with its Apple Intelligence AI integration. The feature was included in the macOS Sequoia public beta, with Digital Trends contributor Alex Blake reporting a significantly smoother user experience in comparison to Phone Link for iOS.

Windows 11 to let you use your phone as a webcam
Using an Android phone as a webcam.

The Windows 11 update 24H2 includes a new feature called Connected Camera that lets you turn your smartphone into a webcam. The folks at PCWorld have tested the feature out, and it looks pretty easy to use, though you do need to have an Android phone to use it.

Using your phone as a webcam -- either for your desktop or your laptop -- isn't new, but native support for it has been patchy. At first, people had to use third-party apps to do the job. Then Apple users got Continuity Camera, and a few years later Android 14 users got a similar feature, too.

Read more
Windows 11 24H2 may crash your PC if you have a certain SSD
The blue screen of death in Windows.

Microsoft's Windows 11 2024 Update, more commonly referred to as 24H2, is here, but it's not without issues. Reports from disgruntled users have flooded various forums, talking about constant blue screens of death (BSOD) that have appeared since they updated to the latest version of Windows. Although Microsoft has yet to officially acknowledge the problem, the users seem to have pinpointed the cause of it, and even found a workaround.

So far, it looks like these crashes are fairly limited in scope, as they seem to happen if you have one of a few Western Digital SSD models. Other SSD vendors appear unaffected so far. As reported on the WD Community Forums, users are getting BSODs with the error "critical process has died" ever since they updated to the 24H2 update.

Read more
Windows 11 can now use AI to respond to your text messages
The Phone Link app being used on a phone and laptop screen.

Microsoft has started rolling out a helpful Suggested Replies feature in the Phone Link app that gives users AI-powered text suggestions for quick replies to their messages, the software giant stated in a Support blog post.

The new feature uses Microsoft's Cloud AI models to create short replies to specific messages, resulting in faster response times. It is rolling out in Phone Link version 1.24082.137.0 for Windows 11 24H2 and 23H2. You don't need to be in the Windows Insider Program to try out the feature, but you won't see the Suggest Replies feature on all messages. You'll only see the suggestions when the Phone Link's AI can understand the message.

Read more