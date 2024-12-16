 Skip to main content
Windows 11 to finally address this webcam deficiency

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x front view showing webcam.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (26120.2702) was released a couple of days ago and it adds a new camera feature that probably should have been added ages ago. Once the build rolls out to all Windows 11 PCs, you’ll be able to let multiple apps use your camera at the same time.

Microsoft says the reason it developed this feature is to “enable video streaming to both a sign language interpreter and the end audience at the same time” but users will surely find a range of uses for it.

You’ll be able to turn on the “multi-app camera” setting in the new advanced camera options page, along with another feature called “basic camera.” This, according to Microsoft, will enable basic camera functionality for improved debugging when your webcam isn’t working correctly.

The company also said it’s planning to add one more option in an upcoming build that will allow you to select a media type like resolution or frame rate for your camera. When using the feature, you’ll need to change camera settings directly from the Windows 11 camera settings because in-app settings won’t work.

Right now, if you want to use your camera feed across multiple apps on Windows 11, the only way to do it is with a third-party virtual camera app that clones your webcam feed. It will be a lot easier once it’s a built-in feature. As for why Microsoft didn’t add it earlier, while once upon a time it would have been a difficult task, there likely hasn’t been a decent reason for many years.

