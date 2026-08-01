 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD is apparently gearing up to raise GPU prices right after Nvidia’s steep hike

AMD has reportedly told AIB partners about a price hike that goes into effect in. August.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
AMD RX 7800
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD is next in line to raise the asking price of its Radeon GPUs, merely days after the news of a similar hike coming for Nvidia graphics cards started making waves. As per ChannelGate on Weibo (h/t VideoCardz), AMD has informed its board partners that the price of GPU and memory bundles will go up by at least 10% in August.

Is a similar price hike coming for standalone graphics cards? I won’t be surprised if that happens. The situation is so bad that AMD is planning to bring back graphics cards with 4GB of onboard memory. AMD just introduced the RX 9050 GPU, which costs $279. Notably, it’s just $20 less than the RX 9060 XT that offers double the graphics memory.

AMD RX 9050 GPU render
AMD / Digital Trends

But here is the bad part. Originally launched for under $300, it’s hard to find this GPU for less than $450 these days. And that’s the lowest estimate. XFX is selling it for $490, while Gigabyte is hawking it for $550 in the US.

Recommended Videos

Now that AMD has notified its AIB partners about an incoming price hike, the leak predicts that the affected cards will finally reach the same price bracket as Nvidia’s products following the recent price hikes.

AMD
AMD Unsplash

The situation is pretty grim. When the RTX 5060 Ti was introduced, it was priced at $429. Once the revised prices go into effect, the sticker price could climb all the way up to $760, nearly double its original ask, while the RTX 5070 Ti could reach a hefty $1,400 in the US market.

AMD’s price escalation may not be as steep as what we’re seeing with Nvidia, but given the current market situation with rising memory costs due to AI, the price of graphics cards could slowly climb even higher. Unfortunately, the status quo might not ease until 2028, and that too, by safe estimates.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
Topics
Microsoft will make Windows work well with just 8GB RAM. We desperately need it
The dream of a reliable and affordable Windows laptop hinges on the next milestone at Microsoft.
Surface laptop on wooden table

The year 2026 has marked a huge course correction for Microsoft after years of frustrating users with plenty of confusing processes, unoptimized UI elements, and just the generous bloatware that can bring any Windows system to a crawl. Microsoft has finally shifted into a new phase. From fixing the right-click behavior to speeding up the Search system, the company has fixed plenty of papercuts.

The next major milestone is making Windows 11 run smoothly on Windows PCs with just 8GB of RAM. That directly means entry-level and budget laptops will at least get the basics right, even if that means sacrificing the on-device AI bells and whistles. Let's face it. The increasingly AI-first approach to computing on a Windows 11 machine is a little too taxing on the hardware at hand.

Read more
ChatGPT’s Chrome extension can now read your tabs, YouTube videos, and highlighted text
ChatGPT now understands what's on your screen, letting you ask about tabs, highlighted text, and YouTube videos directly.
chatgpt-chrome-extension-upgrade-youtube-videos

ChatGPT just got a lot better at understanding what you're actually looking at. OpenAI has rolled out updates to its Chrome extension and desktop app that let ChatGPT read your open tabs, react to highlighted text, and answer questions about YouTube videos. The update arrived shortly after OpenAI shelved its standalone Atlas browser to shift its focus toward tools people already use.

https://twitter.com/ChatGPT/status/2082970812584432115

Read more
Lenovo’s Googlebook lineup could include two laptops, a 2-in-1 tablet, and an AI mouse
Images have emerged online giving us our first look at Lenovo’s upcoming Googlebooks
Googlebook

Google announced Googlebook at I/O in May, but we are still waiting to see what the finished hardware will actually look like. The first devices are expected this fall, and new images published by Android Headlines may have given us an early look at what Lenovo has planned.

Lenovo appears to be preparing at least three Googlebooks, including two traditional laptops and a detachable 2-in-1 tablet. There is also a new wireless AI mouse that seems to have been designed specifically for the platform.

Read more