AMD is apparently gearing up to raise GPU prices right after Nvidia’s steep hike

AMD is next in line to raise the asking price of its Radeon GPUs, merely days after the news of a similar hike coming for Nvidia graphics cards started making waves. As per ChannelGate on Weibo (h/t VideoCardz), AMD has informed its board partners that the price of GPU and memory bundles will go up by at least 10% in August.

Is a similar price hike coming for standalone graphics cards? I won’t be surprised if that happens. The situation is so bad that AMD is planning to bring back graphics cards with 4GB of onboard memory. AMD just introduced the RX 9050 GPU, which costs $279. Notably, it’s just $20 less than the RX 9060 XT that offers double the graphics memory.

But here is the bad part. Originally launched for under $300, it’s hard to find this GPU for less than $450 these days. And that’s the lowest estimate. XFX is selling it for $490, while Gigabyte is hawking it for $550 in the US.

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Now that AMD has notified its AIB partners about an incoming price hike, the leak predicts that the affected cards will finally reach the same price bracket as Nvidia’s products following the recent price hikes.

The situation is pretty grim. When the RTX 5060 Ti was introduced, it was priced at $429. Once the revised prices go into effect, the sticker price could climb all the way up to $760, nearly double its original ask, while the RTX 5070 Ti could reach a hefty $1,400 in the US market.

AMD’s price escalation may not be as steep as what we’re seeing with Nvidia, but given the current market situation with rising memory costs due to AI, the price of graphics cards could slowly climb even higher. Unfortunately, the status quo might not ease until 2028, and that too, by safe estimates.