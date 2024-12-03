Samsung appears to have plans to retire support of its DeX Windows app upon releasing the OneUI 7 software update.

Android Authority recently observed updates on Samsung’s DeX page on its UK website that sais the DeX for Windows feature will be discontinued as of OneUI 7, which will be available in 2025. The company detailed that DeX for Windows users can transition to the Phone Link feature as an alternative.

Recommended Videos

“The DeX for PC on Windows OS will end support from One UI 7 version. We encourage customers to connect mobile phone and PC through the Link to Windows feature,” Samsung said on its website.

The DeX for Windows function allowed smartphone users to connect devices to a PC and transform a Windows environment into a Samsung DeX interface. The name itself was shorthand for “Desktop eXperience.”

While Phone Link does not have exactly the same function as DeX for Windows, it can serve as a suitable replacement in terms of being able to project your smartphone interface on your computer screen and run applications remotely. Phone Link can also be used wirelessly and serves multiple brands of Android phones outside of the Samsung ecosystem.

Samsung and Microsoft’s continued collaboration brought Phone Link to life for the brand’s smartphones and many other devices. There is no word on whether the discontinuation of DeX for Windows could lead to a feature overhaul on Phone Link. Even so, a recent leak on Samsung’s Spanish website revealed major visual and functional updates to Samsung’s One UI 7, including several AI updates.

Android Central noted that Samsung’s decision to retire DeX for Windows could likely be due to low usership. Samsung DeX will still be available; however, its compatibility will be targeted more toward TVs, monitors, and other larger-screen devices, the publication added.