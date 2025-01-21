 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft’s Copilot app has a new icon, and it’s causing problems

By

Bad news if you have a PC with a low resolution since Microsoft’s new Copilot app icon is almost impossible to decipher on them, according to Windows Central. Microsoft’s new logo now includes a bit of text embedded in the icon, which, depending on the resolution of your screen, might be impossible to read.

The new Copilot 365 logo.
Windows Central

The poor design has not gone unnoticed online. Users can barely read the icon on their screens when they pin it to the Taskbar, and the lower pixel density makes it even harder to read the icon’s text. If you have a Surface Laptop Go, which has a very low resolution display, there is a good chance you had no idea it said “M365.” When you first saw it, you may have confused it with text such as MJEG, M366, or M355.

Recommended Videos

Keep in mind that Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot are different services. For example, on Microsoft 365 Copilot, you can use apps such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and more. The Copilot app is a chat service, so it doesn’t make sense that the icons are almost identical, right? I understand that Microsoft wants to encourage users to use Copilot, but confusing them with the same design is not the way to go.

However, the Microsoft Copilot design fiasco doesn’t affect how the apps work, but it could make Microsoft look like they didn’t dedicate enough time to it. Microsoft has not commented on the design failure yet, but hopefully, it will at least try to make the two app icons look somewhat different. Time will tell if you will see a new design for the app icon the next time you turn on your computer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Microsoft is fixing my biggest problem with Windows 11 on handhelds
Asus ROG Ally with the Windows lock screen.

We're finally starting to make some progress on the handheld experience of Windows 11. Although Windows 11 handhelds like the ROG Ally X are some of the best handheld gaming PCs you can buy, that's despite their use of Windows, not because of it. Now, the latest Windows 11 Insider preview (build 22631.4387) adds a feature that should make navigating the OS much easier on a handheld -- a keyboard built for gamepads.

Windows has included an onscreen keyboard for years, and updates over the last couple of years have even made it usable with touch inputs. On a handheld, however, there are two problems with the keyboard. You can't invoke it naturally -- you have to bind Windows + Ctrl + O to a hotkey -- and you can't use your controller to navigate it. With the new update, Microsoft is fixing that last point, at the very least.

Read more
It’s official — Microsoft WordPad is dead after 29 years
A screenshot of Microsoft WordPad running on Windows 11.

The Windows 11 2024 Update, otherwise known as version 24H2, started rolling out yesterday, but if you've already updated, you might notice something is missing. WordPad's deprecation has become a reality, as it has been completely removed from the new version of Windows 11.

This might not be a big deal to most users -- the lack of people using the app is part of the reason it was deprecated, after all. If you don't know, WordPad has been around since Windows 95, and in terms of features and functionality, it offers more than Notepad, but less than Microsoft Word.

Read more
Microsoft is finally making Copilot+ laptops useful for AI
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 front view in tablet mode.

Microsoft's Copilot+ PC initiative has been a smash hit, with many of them landing among the best laptops, but not for the AI hardware inside. Now, finally, Microsoft is putting the neural processing unit (NPU) inside Copilot+ PCs to good use. Starting today and going throughout the next two months, Microsoft will begin rolling out the 24H2 update for all Windows 11 PCs, and in the process, unlock several features for Copilot+ PCs, including the highly controversial Recall.

Recall is definitely the star of the show here, which will start showing up on Copilot+ laptops with a Snapdragon X chipset throughout October. Last week, Microsoft laid the groundwork for the release of Recall, detailing the security architecture of the feature and addressing some major criticisms of it. Now, for example, Recall is turned off instead of on by default. Microsoft is also allowing users to filter websites and giving users more control over their snapshots, including deleting them all.

Read more