Google Chrome, the cross-platform web browser developed by Google in 2008, has now become one of the most common browsers -- and the default browser for Linux, MacOS, iOS, and Android. It is quite easy to install the application, but uninstalling it might be a little tricky for some people. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to delete Google Chrome on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Desktop PC, laptop, or tablet with Windows 10 or 11

How to delete Google Chrome on Windows 10

Step 1: Click on the Windows icon on the bottom-left of your screen to open your Start menu. Once you see your applications pop up, look for the* Settings* icon on a horizontal bar located on the left of the applications list. Click on the gear-shaped Settings icon when you see it.

Step 2: Out of the settings options that appear on your screen, click on Apps. You will now see a list of options on the left of your screen. Click on ‘Apps & Features’. It will most probably be the first option on the list.

Step 3: A list of all the installed apps on your PC will show up once you complete step 2. The aim is to look for Google Chrome. You can do this in two ways: Scroll the list until you find it or type Google Chrome in the search bar located at the top of the list of apps.

Step 4: Once you’ve found Google Chrome, click on it to see options appear on its bottom right. Click on the option that says ‘Uninstall’. You will see a pop-up asking you yo confirm if you’re sure about deleting the app. Click on "Uninstall" on the pop-up and you’re good to go.

How to delete Google Chrome on Windows 11

Deleting Google Chrome on Windows 11 is pretty similar to doing it on Windows 10. Navigate to the Settings menu as before and look for the option that says Apps. Click on it and it will take you to Installed Apps. Next, look up Google Chrome the same way you would on Windows 10. Instead of clicking on the app when you find it, click the three dots on the right of the app’s name. An option reading Uninstall will show up. Click on the option and click on Uninstall again when you see the confirmation prompt. Google Chrome will be uninstalled from your device.

