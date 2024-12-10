Windows 11 can now run on unsupported systems, but there’s a catch

Microsoft is now allowing users to update to Windows 11 on older, unsupported hardware, including systems that don’t meet the operating system’s strict hardware requirements.

While the company initially set these requirements — including the need for a TPM 2.0 chip and specific processor models — to ensure performance, reliability, and security, it has now provided a manual installation option for those who want to use Windows 11 on unsupported machines.

Recommended Videos

However, this change comes with limitations. Microsoft has confirmed that devices that don’t meet the official minimum requirements will not receive updates through Windows Update. As a result, users will need to install updates manually, and they won’t benefit from automatic security patches or feature updates.

Microsoft has emphasized that while the operating system can be installed on unsupported devices, this is not recommended for long-term use, and users may encounter performance and stability issues. Microsoft will also display a small watermark on the desktop and a notification in the Settings panel as a clear warning that the company does not recommend the upgrade.

Microsoft has been firm about not lowering the minimum requirements for Windows 11. Just last week it reaffirmed in a blog post that it will not lower the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. It also argued that such measures are non-negotiable, especially when addressing rising cybersecurity threats.

Older CPUs may not be able to handle newer features of the operating system effectively, which could lead to slower performance or compatibility problems. Furthermore, not meeting these requirements also means that the device will no longer be part of the Windows Insider Program, which offers early access to new features and updates.

Despite these concerns, the decision to allow installations on unsupported systems provides some flexibility for users with older PCs. This change could help those who are not ready to upgrade their hardware, particularly as Windows 10 will only be supported until 2025. Microsoft’s move to allow these installations could be seen as a temporary solution while pushing users toward newer, more secure hardware.

Microsoft is also allowing users who update to Windows 11, despite not meeting minimum hardware requirements, to return to Windows 10. This can be done by heading to Settings under System > Recovery > Recovery options where a step-by-step process will revert your system to Windows 10. However, it is crucial to note that this option will only be available for 10 days after upgrading.