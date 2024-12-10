 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 11 can now run on unsupported systems, but there’s a catch

By
A laptop sits on a desk with a Windows 11 wallpaper.
Microsoft

Microsoft is now allowing users to update to Windows 11 on older, unsupported hardware, including systems that don’t meet the operating system’s strict hardware requirements.

While the company initially set these requirements — including the need for a TPM 2.0 chip and specific processor models — to ensure performance, reliability, and security, it has now provided a manual installation option for those who want to use Windows 11 on unsupported machines.

Recommended Videos

However, this change comes with limitations. Microsoft has confirmed that devices that don’t meet the official minimum requirements will not receive updates through Windows Update. As a result, users will need to install updates manually, and they won’t benefit from automatic security patches or feature updates.

Microsoft has emphasized that while the operating system can be installed on unsupported devices, this is not recommended for long-term use, and users may encounter performance and stability issues. Microsoft will also display a small watermark on the desktop and a notification in the Settings panel as a clear warning that the company does not recommend the upgrade.

Related

Microsoft has been firm about not lowering the minimum requirements for Windows 11. Just last week it reaffirmed in a blog post that it will not lower the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. It also argued that such measures are non-negotiable, especially when addressing rising cybersecurity threats.

Older CPUs may not be able to handle newer features of the operating system effectively, which could lead to slower performance or compatibility problems. Furthermore, not meeting these requirements also means that the device will no longer be part of the Windows Insider Program, which offers early access to new features and updates.

Despite these concerns, the decision to allow installations on unsupported systems provides some flexibility for users with older PCs. This change could help those who are not ready to upgrade their hardware, particularly as Windows 10 will only be supported until 2025. Microsoft’s move to allow these installations could be seen as a temporary solution while pushing users toward newer, more secure hardware.

Microsoft is also allowing users who update to Windows 11, despite not meeting minimum hardware requirements, to return to Windows 10. This can be done by heading to Settings under System > Recovery > Recovery options where a step-by-step process will revert your system to Windows 10. However, it is crucial to note that this option will only be available for 10 days after upgrading.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Gamers are finally flocking to Windows 11 after 3 years
Spider-man running on the Asus ROG PG42UQG.

Windows 11 is getting a lot more popular lately. In the latest Steam hardware survey, Valve clocked that 51.97% of its user base is now using Windows 11, which is a 4.28% increase compared to last month and the highest share the operating system has ever seen, despite being readily available for over three years.

Windows 10, the second-most popular operating system on Steam, fell by 2.71%, and now makes up 45.95% of the users Valve surveyed. Just a couple of months ago, when Valve released its August survey results, Windows 11 overtook Windows 10 for the first time in the hardware survey. The gap is only widening now, with the share lost by Windows 10 going almost directly to Windows 11. Earlier this year, Windows 11 adoption was actually down on the Steam hardware survey, with some claiming that Windows 10 offered better gaming performance.

Read more
Microsoft is forced to halt the Windows 11 24H2 update on some PCs
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.

Microsoft’s recent Windows 11 24H2 update is off to a bumpy start. According to a report by Bleeping Computer, users are facing compatibility issues across various hardware and software configurations, prompting the company to temporarily block the update for some devices.

The affected systems include specific Asus laptop models and configurations involving software like Voicemeeter, Safe Exam Browser, and older versions of Easy Anti-Cheat, commonly used in gaming.

Read more
Windows 11 to let you use your phone as a webcam
Using an Android phone as a webcam.

The Windows 11 update 24H2 includes a new feature called Connected Camera that lets you turn your smartphone into a webcam. The folks at PCWorld have tested the feature out, and it looks pretty easy to use, though you do need to have an Android phone to use it.

Using your phone as a webcam -- either for your desktop or your laptop -- isn't new, but native support for it has been patchy. At first, people had to use third-party apps to do the job. Then Apple users got Continuity Camera, and a few years later Android 14 users got a similar feature, too.

Read more