Latest Windows 11 update slows Intel’s newest desktop processors

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 24H2 (KB5050094 and KB5051987) updates are causing some serious performance issues, especially for Intel Core Ultra 9 285K users, as Neowin reports. The updates interfere with CPU speeds when a user minimizes a program or the app is out of focus. However, older Intel processors remain unaffected.

It’s reported that apps are “massively throttled,” causing the CPU’s clock rate to drop significantly and deteriorating overall performance. Some users have resorted to using beta BIOS or changing power settings to preserve CPU performance during background processes. The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K slowdown is causing some major headaches as the issues occur across various apps, including Prime95 and 7Zip. This suggests that the 24H2 performance issues are not limited to one app but are linked to KB 5050094 and KB5051987 updates.

A Windows 11 user claims the performance in 7Zip’s benchmark was cut in half when the user minimized the program. Even though the user distributed the workload across all 24 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor cores, the performance issues continued. However, users with older processors, such as the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X and the Intel Core i9-12900K, did not experience these problems. As a result, there is a possibility that the latest Windows 11 update bugs could be limited to Intel’s latest LGA 1851 platform. So far, there is no indication that this is a widespread update problem, despite reports of software crashes and incompatibilities.

What makes the Windows 11 performance issues even more interesting is that the Intel Ultra 9 285K processor is on Microsoft’s CPU support list for Windows 11. Clearly, the affected processor is not among the best Intel processors, but that doesn’t mean Microsoft can delay fixing the issue. Speaking of a fix, Microsoft has not announced a fix yet, but hopefully, the software giant will release a solution soon.

