Is Windows 11 acting up for you? This might be why

This year’s big Windows 11 update, 24H2, started a phased rollout in October and just became available to more PCs yesterday, December 4, as spotted by Windows Latest. To check if your PC is ready for it, just head to the settings page and check for updates — if an update is not there for download yet, you’ll have to wait until later in the rollout process.

Getting new things first isn’t always a good thing when it comes to software, however. It can take quite a while for a new Windows build to be announced as “stable,” and 24H2 is far from earning that title at the moment.

The list of bugs related to the new update is pretty long, and while some people are lucky enough to encounter very few of them, others are running into problems left, right, and center. If you’re worried about that kind of thing, you can check the Windows blog to see a list of confirmed bugs and view their current status. Here are some of the more prominent examples:

Some Ubisoft games can stop working

USB scanners might stop working with your PC

You might not be able to change your time zone in Windows Settings

Devices running the VoiceMeeter app are incompatible with 24H2

Some Asus devices fail to install the update

Using your device’s camera can make some apps crash

Older versions of Easy Anti-Cheat are incompatible with 24H2

Wallpaper customization apps might stop working

These are bugs that Microsoft has confirmed, and there were a few others that have already been resolved. As is always the case with bugs, they won’t happen to everyone and you might not be able to reproduce them if you try — so even if you play Ubisoft games and use a USB scanner, there’s no guarantee that you’ll experience problems.

Alongside these official bugs, however, there’s also a whole load of unofficial ones that users have reported online. These include a range of things like disappearing mouse pointers, internet connection problems, broken clipboard history, broken network sharing, and printer issues.

If you want to try out the update and also make sure you’re not inconvenienced by any potential bugs, the safest thing to do is try it out on a secondary PC. If you don’t have another eligible PC to hand, just be aware that you could run into a few problems if you decide to update.