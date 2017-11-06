Think your OG Windows skills will cut it? Get caught up to speed with the most useful Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts

For many old-school PC users, Windows 8 was a bit of a disappointment. Microsoft prioritized tablet functionality at the expense of the mouse-and-keyboard experience, leaving many Windows users perplexed as to how to navigate. Thankfully, Windows 10 put the emphasis back on the keyboard and that means shortcuts. For those looking to learn the ropes in Windows 10, you’ll want to learn the basics first, such as how to type symbols and how to copy and paste.
But even if you’ve been using Windows since you could read, there’s actually quite a lot of new functionality to learn in Windows 10. With all of these exclusive features, such as the Cortana smart assistant, there are a bunch of new corresponding Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts. That means even if you’re a Windows veterans, you might be in unfamiliar territory when you boot up Windows 10 for the first time.
Get caught up to speed quickly with our handy guide to some of the more important keyboard shortcuts you need to know in Windows 10.
New Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts
Windows 10 opened up a world of new keyboard shortcuts to better navigate and utilize the operating system’s interface and features. Below is a set of some of the new keyboard functions available for Windows 10 users. Be sure to hold down the Windows key () to the left of the spacebar before punching the appropriate letter or key.
Don’t feel bad about referring back to the chart as needed — memorization will come in time.
Command prompt shortcuts
The revised Windows 10 command prompt also has new shortcuts, making it easier to use.
|Keyboard shortcut
|Function
|Shift + Left
|Highlight text to the left of cursor
|Shift + Right
|Highlight text to the right of cursor
|Ctrl + C
|Copy selected text to clipboard
|Ctrl + V
|Paste text from clipboard into command prompt
|Ctrl + A
|Select all text after prompt
General Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts
There are plenty of returning keyboard shortcuts to go along with all the new Windows 10 shortcuts. The following are some of the most basic, general, and sought-after keyboard shortcuts for general day-to-day use for Windows users.
Updated: 11/06/2017 by Jon Martindale – Updated shortcuts and links. The original article was posted on July 31, 2015.