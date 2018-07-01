The best wireless keyboards will see you right, no matter your device

Share

Tablets and laptops are getting more advanced all the time, but our input options often have a hard time keeping up. If you want to get down to business, a touchscreen keyboard just won’t get the job done. Serious work needs a proper keyboard.

You could opt for something big and chunky, or perhaps a mechanical keyboard that offers a more tactile typing experience (these are the best ones). But if you’re on the go, you’ll want something compact that you can throw in your bag without all the wires. This guide will take you through the best wireless keyboards available today for all sorts of budgets and uses.

Note that we’ve omitted designs that integrate a case or cover, as do various iPad combinations or the Surface keyboard. First-party devices are generally high quality; we’re focusing on solutions that work with multiple form factors and platforms.

Our pick

Logitech K780 multi-device wireless keyboard ($75) Unlike the K480, we absolutely adored the Logitech K780 when we had a chance to test it. Compatible with Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS, this versatile wireless keyboard comes with a tray to seat your tablet in, supports up to three devices at once, and has its own USB dongle for systems without Bluetooth support. We did feel the lack of NUM lock and caps-lock indicators when we tested it, and no backlighting does mean that you aren’t going to want to use this one in the dark — unless you’re a pro touch-typer — but overall this is the best wireless keyboard we’ve tested in quite some time. It’s comfortable, versatile and purportedly lasts as long as two years on just two AAA batteries. Although this keyboard is more expensive, that’s comparable to our choice for best battery-life on this list. Available now in two different colors, the Logitech K780 is our pick for the best wireless keyboard you can buy right now. But it now from: Amazon Logitech Store

Best budget keyboard

OMOTON Bluetooth Keyboard ($16) If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest Bluetooth keyboard you can get, the OMOTON $16 keyboard is a good option. It might look like a rip-off of Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but don’t be fooled: It’s made entirely of plastic. The OMOTON is quite thin and light, however, making it convenient to quickly thrown in your bag with your iPad or laptop. The manufacturer claims 30 days of continuous use, using two AAA-batteries, which aren’t included in the package. It really is made with iOS in mind, but should work across the board for MacOS, Windows 10, and Android — though longevity for future updates is questionable. Buy it now from: Amazon

Best battery life

Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 ($50) Sure, you might be looking for a wireless keyboard solely to augment your tablet experience, but the Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 goes a step further and comes with a fully-functioning wireless mouse too. Don’t fret that that will make this option the most costly, as its MSRP of $50 is hardly extortionate. Better yet, you can regularly find this wireless peripheral bundle for as little as $30. Although there have been some reports of a slightly noisy spacebar, the keyboard in this bundle features quiet keys and a smooth typing experience. Its wireless signal is even encrypted to an AES 128-bit standard, so you can rest assured that what you’re typing won’t be intercepted (and is the NSA really after you?). Keys are reprogrammable too, letting you customize the keyboard layout as you wish. The biggest selling feature of this set is battery life, though. With just two AAA batteries, Microsoft claims that you can have up to two years of operation out of both the keyboard and mouse. That means it will be a long, long time before you even have to think about replacing the batteries. (If you would rather buy your wireless mouse separately, these are our favorites.) Buy it now from: Amazon Microsoft

Best keyboard for Apple devices

Apple Magic Keyboard ($90) Apple’s redesigned Magic keyboard is everything Apple fans (and others) could want from a minimal Bluetooth keyboard design. Older Magic keyboards had a rolled base that propped the back of the keyboard up and made room for AA batteries. The new version has a rechargeable battery, so the keyboard lies much flatter. It might be a little bigger than some of the other options on the list, but it works well with both iOS and MacOS products. The keys have also been upgraded, and now have a little more weight when typing, which is generally also an improvement. The arrow key redesign is somewhat less welcome, but the advantages to this new design are hard to deny. The Bluetooth battery claims a one-month charge, too, so you can carry this keyboard around without worrying about it too much. That’s not a patch on some of the others on this list, but for Apple loyalists this is the keyboard to buy. The next version may even come with Apple’s famed touch bar, though we hope it doesn’t. Buy it now from: Amazon

Best compact keyboard