Digital Trends
Computing

The best keyboard for iMac

Tyler Lacoma
By

A great iMac deserves a great keyboard. Whether you prefer a trusty mechanical model, an ultra-slim invention, or all the customizable options you can find, we have the top iMac-friendly keyboards for you to choose from.

The standard Apple Magic Keyboard will do you just fine, especially since it comes bundled with the iMac. However, the alternatives below offer some compelling offers as well, especially if you’re in need of an affordable replacement or a higher-end model with mechanical switches.

Logitech K750 wireless solar keyboard

Logitech Wireless Solar Desktop Keyboard K750 for Mac - Silver

The strip at the top of Logitech’s advanced keyboard will help you keep the battery charged. Basically, if you work by an open window or in a similar situation, you shouldn’t have to worry about charging the battery at all (otherwise, a full charge lasts about three months). The panel at the top right will show you how the solar charge process is going, too.

But solar power aside, this is a great, ultra-thin keyboard with Logitech’s concave key design. In addition to the numeric keypad, there is also a hotkey for automatically launching MacOS’s LaunchPad for fast commands.

Das Keyboard 4

Das Keyboard 4

This highly durable, top-tier Das mechanical keyboard will satisfy all your click-clacky needs while still offering excellent performance and long-lasting, coat-protected keys. There are also great extra connections, including a two-port USB 3.0 hub for transferring files quickly.

Das offers dedicated MacOS keys for specific functions, and a lavish media control dial in the top corner for mastering your music. You can even remove the footbar and use it as a ruler (if you’re into that). There’s also a version with entirely blank keys, but that’s really only good for showing off.

Vinpok Taptek

Vinpok Taptek Keyboard Impressions
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The super thin Taptek is a great, compact MacOS keyboard born from a successful crowdfunding project and currently available for preorder on the Vinpok website. The 16mm keyboard is ideal if you want a keyboard to use with your iMac but also one that can easily travel with you for other tasks.

To help with this, it can sync with up to three devices without trouble, making the switch easier to manage. For those who like to show off a little, the keyboard also offers 19 different RGB backlight modes.

Satechi aluminum wireless keyboard

Satechi aluminum wireless keyboard

Satechi’s design adheres closely to Apple aesthetics while adding its own twists: This particular model charges via USB-C port and can sync with up to four devices. That makes it particularly easy to switch between your phone, iPad, and iMac, using the keyboard to type on each as needed (with a Bluetooth connection that works up to 33 feet away).

If you look at the top of the keyboard, you’ll also notice several hot keys that you can program with various commands as necessary. There’s also a version available without the numeric keypad if you’re so inclined.

Macally wireless Bluetooth keyboard

Macally wireless Bluetooth keyboard

Macally’s wireless keyboard is a great alternative to Satechi’s if you want a slightly different design and more features. The keyboard can sync with up to 3 other devices for typing in different circumstances, and has 20 shortcut keys as well as additional preset keys.

These presets include 16 Apple specific commands, iTunes controls, and other useful abilities for working on the iMac. The battery, rated for around 3 months on a single charge, charges via USB cable, and charging takes around an hour. Like Apple, Macally uses scissors flexors for its thin keys, but you may find the Macally prices more reasonable.

Keychron K1

keychron k1 mechanical keyboard macs keychron01

If you’re looking for a bolder wireless mechanical keyboard, take a look at this Keychron model. It combines a slim base with larger keys to give you the best of both worlds if you love that mechanical feel when typing. The keyboard uses the Apple-based Mac layout, so if you are used to Apple keyboards everything should be familiar.

It also comes with a dedicated Siri button if you like giving Siri commands while working (this also functions with Cortana), while the screenshotters will also appreciate the dedicated screenshot button. The normal version uses basic LED backlighting for icons, but you can also choose an RGB version to play around with.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review hand on mouse
Computing

Get faster at using your Mac with these great keyboard shortcuts

If you want to make the most of your Mac, learning the best Mac keyboard shortcuts is a great idea. We've put together a list of our favorite shortcuts and a handy reference guide you can come back to later.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
corsair launches lux mechanical keyboards pc gaming k70 rgb
Computing

These keyboards will keep you typing and gaming in comfort for years

Looking for the best keyboard money can buy? You've come to the right place. Whether you're after something that's great for gaming, work, or just gives you great band for your buck, these are our favorite keyboards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best smartwatch deals featured
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for when buying an LED TV, and what's next for TV technology.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Kris Wouk
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny, just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere Plus, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one belongs in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
microsoft build 2019 windows 10 satya nadella keynote 1000x646
Computing

Surface, Windows, and everything else Microsoft skipped at Build 2019

Microsoft's annual developers conference had plenty of updates on what the company is doing in the cloud computing space. But what about Surface? Or how about Windows? Microsoft was silent on these fronts, and that was a missed opportunity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Surface Pro 6 Review
Deals

Amazon slashes the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, our favorite 2-in-1, to under $800

If you’ve been shopping for a tablet and don’t want to give up the convenience of Windows, then now might be the time: The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 just dropped to less than $800 on Amazon, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Stock photo of Mac computer sitting on a desk
Computing

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge for Mac has leaked. Here’s how to get it

The Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser for MacOS was leaked this week on Twitter. If you just can't wait for the official release, here's how to download the leaked version of the forthcoming Edge browser for Mac.
Posted By Anita George
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Here's our head-to-head comparison of Pandora and Spotify

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
windows 10 october 2018 update ditches passwords microsoft edge laptop 3 720x720
Computing

Who is Microsoft’s new Edge browser for? Probably not you or me

Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge is shaping up best for enterprise users, but that doesn't mean it offers nothing at all for the consumer. But what's clear is that right now, nobody really knows.
Posted By Mark Coppock
vivaldi browser razer chroma vivaldichroma02
Computing

Vivaldi browser lights up your keyboard with Razer Chroma effects

The Vivaldi browser just became a lot more colorful. If you have Razer Chroma peripherals, it can now sync their lighting effects with the websites you're visiting, making for a more unified look to your PC.
Posted By Jon Martindale
chrome portal web packages google io 2019
Computing

With Chrome Portals, Google makes websites feel more like web apps

Soon, navigating a web page to look up recipes and buy the ingredients to cook up your dish will be as seamless and fluid as a web app. Google is introducing Portals and Web Packaging in Chrome to enable this new experience.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol