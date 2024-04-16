 Skip to main content
Don’t download the latest macOS update just yet

Arif Bacchus
By
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

We have a warning if your MacBook or other Mac machine is still running macOS Ventura. The latest macOS Ventura 13.6.6 update is bringing a lot of big bugs, and it is affecting the way that people are using their favorite Apple products, so you might want to hold off on downloading the update.

Originally released back on March 25, this problematic update came at the same time as macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, which patched issues with Java, USB hubs, and more. Unfortunately, though, macOS Ventura 13.6.6 is introducing some new issues of its own. Spotted by the folks at GottaBeMobile, Mac users have taken to Apple’s support forums to complain of everyday issues linked to this release that are breaking their Macs.

That includes issues not being able to send emails, Wi-Fi dropping out on certain 2017 MacBook Pro models, and not being able to log into Microsoft Teams. Some other issues with macOS Ventura 13.6.6 that are popping up include Touch ID not working on some Macs, and the Messages app not loading properly.

On an iMac, meanwhile, some users report that their external DVD drive is not recognized after updating to this release. Additional issues include not being able to drag apps to a second display, or not being able to back up with Time Machine.

Users in Apple’s Community Forums report that running Wi-Fi or Bluetooth on or off could resolve some of these problems — but take that with a fine grain of salt. It is shaping up as though if you’re running into these issues, you’ll have to wait a few weeks for Apple to push out another update, possibly later in May. Submitting feedback is critical though, so you might want to talk about your own experience in the forums to bring this to Apple’s attention. The more reports on the issues, the higher the chance a fix will be rushed.

Unlike on Windows, there’s no easy way to uninstall or revert to a previous security update on macOS. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep a full backup of your Mac with Time Machine, so if an update were to go bad, you can restore from it.

It should be noted that while Ventura isn’t the latest version of macOS, it’s the last to support a number of Macs, such as the 12-inch MacBook and the 2016 iMac.

