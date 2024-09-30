 Skip to main content
Intel’s instability update cuts speed by up to 6.5% — but don’t panic yet

Intel has finally gotten a grip on its disastrous instability problems that have been the bane of some of Intel’s best processors for nearly a year, including the Core i9-13900K and Core i9-14900K. The update was released last week, and users are now taking it out for a spin. And unfortunately, some are reporting performance drops of up to 6.5%.

A user on the Chiphell forums tested the new BIOS patch that is supposed to address instability on Intel’s 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs. The user twfox saw a drop of around 6.5% with the Core i9-13900K in Cinebench R15’s single-core test, at least compared against Wccftech’s own tests. In the more recent Cinebench R23, the Core i9-14900K dropped about 2% of its multi-core score, falling behind AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X.

Those aren’t the severe performance drops we saw when Intel first tried to address this issue. In the first round of motherboard updates, users saw drops of anywhere from 9% up to 20%, and in multiple applications. Here, the performance differences are minor, and they shouldn’t impact gaming performance at all. Even so, Intel’s original post announcing the BIOS update said that the performance differences should be “within run-to-run variation,” including in tests like Cinebench.

Although the performance loss shouldn’t be meaningful in the vast majority of applications, it’s interesting to see where the Core i9-13900K and Core i9-14900K have ended up now that the dust has settled on Intel’s instability fiasco. It also raises a lot of questions as both Intel and AMD move on to new generations of processors.

AMD has already released its Zen 5 CPUs, including the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X. However, they were met with a lukewarm reception, prompting AMD to update the power specifications of the lower-end Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X.

On Intel’s side, the company is gearing up to launch its 15th-gen Arrow Lake processors, which are expected to arrive before the end of October. With new Intel chips on the way, and performance-changing updates for both Zen 5 and Intel’s last two generations, it’ll be important to pay close attention to performance numbers in the next round of CPU reviews.

I tested the Ryzen 9 9950X against the Core i9-14900K, and it isn’t pretty
The Ryzen 9 9950X socketed in a motherboard.

AMD said its new Ryzen 9 9950X would be the best processor the world has ever seen, but it's not off to a great start. As you can read in our Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X review, AMD's latest flagship provides a few key advantages, but barely moves the needle in several other benchmarks.

Intel's competing Core i9-14900K is proving itself surprisingly relevant in the face of new Zen 5 CPUs, especially considering its lower price. Both of these CPUs are monsters when it comes to gaming and productivity, there's no doubt about that. But contrary to the past few years of CPUs releases, Intel actually has the upper hand in this battle.
Specs

Read more
Intel is finally stepping up on its instability fiasco
Intel Core i5-13600K installed in a motherboard.

Last week, Intel quietly committed to extending the warranty on its 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs, but it wouldn't provide details at the time. Now, we know what processors are covered. Intel is extending the warranty on a large range of 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs by two years, giving customers a total of five years to file a warranty claim.

From a performance standpoint, Intel's latest 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs are among the best processors you can buy, but the chips have been in hot water as of late. A string of instability issues, and a lack of communication from Intel, have eroded trust not only in the CPUs, but also Intel as a brand. The warranty extension is an attempt by Intel to help restore that trust, as the narrative around Intel's instability troubles has only become more intense as time goes on.

Read more
Intel might get slapped with a class-action lawsuit
Intel Core i9-13900K held between fingertips.

The calls for a class-action lawsuit in response to Intel's instability issues with 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs are turning into action. The law firm of Abington Cole + Ellery has launched an investigation into a potential class-action lawsuit against Intel, and it has a form on its website for users to submit details if they believe they're an affected party.

The law firm hasn't provided any details on what the class action might entail, but the form asks customers if they've purchased an affected processor or a PC containing one of the affected processors, as well as if they've experienced issues. About a day after posting, the form is currently sitting on top of the r/Intel subreddit, right above a megathread where Intel users can report if they've experienced any instability issues. A user claiming to be a class-action lawyer asked if Intel is honoring return requests, and most responses claim the company is.

Read more