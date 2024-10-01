 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The M4 MacBook Pro is apparently listed for sale on Facebook — but I don’t buy it

By
An open MacBook Pro on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

According to analysts and industry experts like Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to announce an M4 refresh of the MacBook Pro possibly this month and most likely before the end of the year. No event announcements have come yet, though Apple has historically held an October Mac event. But now, an online leak discovered by Wccftech claims the new model is up for sale on a private Facebook group. The claim is backed up by alleged images of the retail box, but there’s plenty to be suspicious about.

While the images were posted by known leaker ShrimpApplePro, the information was sent to them from an unknown source. There are two posts so far, one with an image of the back of the retail box — with comments from AppleShrimpPro saying to take it with asome skepticism — and one showing additional images and claiming it’s for sale on Facebook.

Recommended Videos

Interestingly, AppleShrimpPro writes in the second post that “more photos of it confirmed it’s real,” but if anything, the second batch of images is what makes this leak unconvincing. One of the images shows the front of the box, revealing the M4 MacBook Pro featured wallpaper to be … the same as the M3 MacBook Pro wallpaper? We all know Apple doesn’t shake up the design of its MacBooks with every refresh, but it does at least change the wallpaper. The chances of the company suddenly throwing its new M4 model into a box identical to the M3 are extremely unlikely.

We can see some details from the original photo, however. Out of the various bar codes and numbers, only the serial number if partially blocked out — and that’s the only way to identify if this is an existing MacBook Pro or an entirely new design.

Screenshot of M3 MacBook models on the Apple Store.
Apple

There’s also the problem of how someone would get their hands on a boxed and ready-to-sell M4 MacBook Pro. The only really plausible method would be to snag it from the inventory of an Apple Store — but if they’re lined up in stores already, why don’t we have an event announcement yet?

Invitations for the latest iPhone event, which happened on September 9, were sent out two weeks in advance. It’s hard to believe that Apple would just be sitting waiting for multiple weeks despite having everything ready to go. It’s hard to know when exactly Apple ships devices to retail stores, but it likely wants to wait as long as possible — fewer devices out in the wild means a smaller chance of leaks.

But just because this leak doesn’t seem quite believable, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t gotten anything right. We too still have our fingers crossed for a minimum of 16GB RAM with these new models. It’s not clear if that will happen, but we will keep you updated on any more leaks and announcements.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Massive M4 MacBook Pro leaks have been ‘confirmed’ to be true
Russian YouTuber Romancev768 with what is claimed to be a real M4 MacBook Pro unit.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a spate of leaks showing off what are alleged to be the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro. From photos of retail boxes to full-blown unboxing videos, the internet has been awash with the next MacBook Pro, despite the fact that Apple hasn’t even announced it yet.

Despite the constant media attention, there have been consistent doubts about the leaks -- for some, they just had a few too many question marks to be trusted. Yet Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has just dropped a bombshell by throwing his weight behind the leaks, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: “I can confirm that these are indeed Apple’s upcoming M4 MacBook Pros.” Gurman is one of the most accurate and consistent Apple leakers in the business and claims to have sources deep inside the company. So, when he says something is genuine, there’s a good chance he’s right.

Read more
These M4 MacBook Pro leaks are a goldmine of secret info
Russian YouTuber Romancev768 with what is claimed to be a real M4 MacBook Pro unit.

Apple's known for locking down its secrets under lock and key. But not these past few weeks.

The company hasn’t even announced the M4 MacBook Pro, yet we’ve apparently learned pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming laptop thanks to a series of purported high-profile leaks and unboxing videos that have shown off the device from every angle. For a firm as security conscious as Apple, having the MacBook Pro spoiled in this way is close to catastrophic.

Read more
These M4 MacBook Pro leaks are getting insane, and I don’t know what to believe anymore
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

Apple has yet to announce an October Mac event, but leaks for the M4 MacBook Pro continue to circulate. A new tweet from Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro and a new Russian unboxing video have been spotted by Tom's Hardware, giving this possibly true and definitely unprecedented Apple leak more steam. The tweet claims a seller on a private Facebook group has 200 units of the M4 MacBook Pro for sale, adding: "This is probably the biggest warehouse leakage I've ever seen."

https://x.com/VNchocoTaco/status/1843133165302591861?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1843133165302591861%7Ctwgr%5E3d007d4bc86ddf38301ce5446103d04c8e8215f5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tomshardware.com%2Flaptops%2Fapple-macbook-pro-m4-leakage-gets-serious-with-200-units-reportedly-up-for-sale-on-social-media

Read more