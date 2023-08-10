Best wireless keyboard deals: Cheap accessories starting at $21

A wireless keyboard is a great accessory for any computer, and they come cheaper than many people realize. Many of the best wireless keyboards are quite affordable, but there’s even lower prices to be had right now, as quite a few wireless keyboards are seeing super low prices and impressive savings. Whether you want something stylish or more practical, something for gaming or everyday use, there’s likely to be a wireless keyboard deal currently available for you. Read onward for more details.

HP 330 wireless keyboard and mouse — $21, was $33

The HP 330 wireless keyboard allows you to remove the clutter of cables from your desktop at an incredibly affordable price. And it’s even more affordable when you consider a wireless mouse is included with it. This is a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad. It has a low profile design that keeps keystrokes quick, comfortable, and accurate. You can easily pair this keyboard with one of the best desktop computers or use it to work more comfortably at a desk with one of the best laptops.

Logitech K380 TKL wireless keyboard — $24, was $30

The Logitech K380 TKL wireless keyboard brings a little style to your desktop. It features a minimalist, modern design that keeps it lightweight and easy to take with you if it’s a keyboard you prefer to pair with your laptop. It’s able to pair with up to three devices at a time, including compatibility with Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, Android, and iOS. This keyboard also gets amazing battery life, with the capability to reach up to two yeas on a single charge depending on how you use it.

Dell KB700 wireless keyboard — $60, was $80

Dell is one of the biggest names in computing, so it’s no surprise to find it makes a great wireless keyboard in the KB700. This keyboard looks great on a desk with its sleek design. It’s also designed with ergonomics in mind. It has adjustable tilt legs that give you the flexibility to work in your ideal typing position. The battery can reach up to 36 months depending on how you put the keyboard through its paces, and you can easily customize 12 different programmable keys to gain instant access to frequently used apps of functions.

Dell Premier KM7321W wireless keyboard and mouse — $78, was $105

The Dell Premier KM7321W wireless keyboard is one of Dell’s premium wireless keyboard options. It offers flexible multi-tasking across devices with the capability of connecting to up to three devices at a time. It connects with a USB wireless receiver and has 12 programmable keys you can customize a number of different ways. This wireless keyboard also comes with a wireless mouse, which is super precise and has a range of DPI resolutions to choose from.

Razer BlackWidow V3 wireless gaming keyboard — $100, was $180

If you’re looking to take on some of the best PC games, the Razer BlackWidow V3 wireless gaming keyboard is where you should turn your attention. It’s ideal for minimalist setups with a 65% form factor, yet offers everything you’ll need to get through your games. This is also a mechanical keyboard, which means you’ll be able to hear and feel feedback with every keystroke you make. Full-height keys ensure there’s no compromise when it comes to the gaming experience, and battery life reaches up to 200 hours on a single charge.

Editors' Recommendations