Best Buy’s Deal of the Day is an Acer Chromebook for only $129

Parents who are searching for back to school laptop deals to prepare their children for the new academic year should take a look at Best Buy’s Deal of the Day, which features the Acer Chromebook 311. From the device’s original price of $199, it’s currently even more affordable at only $129 following a $70 discount. There’s not a lot of time remaining on this offer though, as it will expire later today at 10 p.m. PT.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 311

The Acer Chromebook 311, like all other Chromebooks, is powered by Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system, which is essentially a reworked version of the Google Chrome browser, heavily depends on web-based apps. This translates to low overhead, which means even with low-end components such as the Acer Chromebook 311’s Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, you’ll still get snappy performance.

Students who will be using the Acer Chromebook 311 will be able to use Google’s online productivity apps such as Google Docs and Google Sheets for schoolwork, as well as Android apps that they’ll be able to install through the Google Play Store. They’ll be able to work on their projects on the Chromebook’s 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution — which is relatively small but it keeps the laptop extremely portable — and while built-in storage is extremely limited as it only comes with a 64GB eMMC, the files for the school year may be uploaded to Google Drive for easy access later.

In one of the cheapest Chromebook deals that you’ll ever see, a $70 discount from Best Buy has slashed the price of the Acer Chromebook 311 from $199 to only $129. It’s the perfect back-to-school laptop for most students, but you need to act fast if you want to get it for an even more affordable price than usual. That’s because there are only a few hours left before the bargain ends, so we highly recommend completing your purchase of the Acer Chromebook 311 as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
