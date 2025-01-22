Win a 24-inch gaming monitor from Sansui with this giveaway

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to enter 24-inch Sansui Gaming Monitor: Hi refresh rate, low response time

If you’re gaming rig has been begging for a dedicated gaming monitor, here is your chance to upgrade. Right now you can enter to win a free Sansui 24-inch gaming monitor. This display has a solid resolution, high refresh rate, and a quick response time. Best of all, it could be yours for absolutely nothing.

Check out more about the monitor below, and don’t forget to enter the giveaway!

24-inch Sansui Gaming Monitor: Hi refresh rate, low response time

This is a Full HD monitor, meaning 1080p, so anything short of 2K will look its best. The 180Hz refresh rate is more than enough for high-fps settings, which is important for games that require you to instantly respond to the action — think multiplayer shooters and MOBAs. Speaking of reaction time, the response time on this Sansui monitor is 1ms, which is the standard for gaming monitors. That means basically no lag between input and screen.

We mentioned that this won’t handle 4K, but that doesn’t mean a drab picture. The 24-inch Sansui has 300 nits brightness and gets 110% of the sRGB color gamut. That means bright, accurate colors. The screen surface is matte, which will help with any daytime glare. But with 300 nits of brightness we recommend gaming in low light.

At $99, this gaming monitor is a candidate for the best monitor deals, even without a discount. Of course, that’s a moot point when you have the chance to win one completely free. This is a great option for a budget gaming monitor, and just what you need if you’ve been gaming on a display designed for spreadsheets and YouTube videos. Check out more about it below, but don’t forget to enter the giveaway above.