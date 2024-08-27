 Skip to main content
Share your feedback for a chance to win an Amazfit Balance and Helio Ring

By
Amazfit Balance and Helio Ring
Amazfit Balance and Helio Ring Greg Mombert / Digital Trends

Digital Trends readers! How would you like the opportunity to potentially win an Amazfit Balance smartwatch and a Helio Ring? You’ll get just that and to enter, all you have to do is share your thoughts with us by filling out our reader survey.

We’re excited to connect with our readers to better understand how we can enhance your experience. As we consider introducing a paid subscription feature, your input is invaluable in helping us shape this offering to best meet your needs. By participating in this survey, you’ll have the opportunity to share your thoughts on which features and benefits would make a paid subscription worthwhile for you. Your feedback will directly influence our decisions, ensuring that we create a subscription service that truly resonates with our community. Take a few minutes to let us know your preferences and help us make your experience even better.

What can I win? Tell me more about the Amazfit Balance and Helio Ring

Amazfit Balance and Helio Ring
Amazfit Balance and Helio Ring Greg Mombert / Digital Trends

Want to know more about the smartwatch and ring? We have you covered.

  • (estimated value of $230)
  • (estimated value of $300)
  • (estimated value of $530)

Both devices are smart wearables, with the Amazfit Balance being an activity and health-focused smartwatch, while the Helio Ring is a recovery-focused smart ring. They pair well, which is precisely why Amazfit is giving them both away.

There are no subscriptions required for either wearable, and you get full access to all available features and services with connectivity and access managed through the Amazfit app. Dual-band GPS and offline maps are available for the Amazfit Balance, which is excellent for tracking runs or bike trips. But best of all, Amazfit’s Zepp Flow is a fully integrated AI assistant available right on the watch. No tapping, swiping, or fumbling with the small watch screen, just speak naturally and it’ll understand what you want.

You can work out and track your activity with the Amazfit Balance and use the Helio Ring to recover with in-depth stats and analysis. Keep an eye on your mental and physical readiness through real-time updates about your heart rate variability, sleep quality, body temp, breathing quality, and more. Sounds amazing, right?

Just to reiterate, fill out the survey below to be entered into the giveaway. Good luck everyone!

How do i enter

To enter, complete the survey below and you’ll automatically be entered. Entries are limited to U.S. only.

Amazfit giveaway
Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
